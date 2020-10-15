Nearly 30% of Millennials Are Saving More Money from Their Paychecks Due to COVID-19

A study released today found that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 27% of millennials are saving more from their paychecks. The new data suggests that the pandemic is causing millennials to look critically at their savings and budgeting.

News provided by

The Manifest

Oct 15, 2020, 08:14 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of 502 Americans found that more than one-quarter of millennials (27%) are saving more money from their paychecks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The study was released today by The Manifest, a B2B news and how-to website.

In comparison, 41% of millennials are saving the exact same amount of money as they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
Only 11% of millennials stay within their personal budgets, according to a study by The Manifest.
Only 11% of millennials stay within their personal budgets, according to a study by The Manifest.
Nearly 40% of millennials said they felt unprepared financially for COVID-19, new data finds.
Nearly 40% of millennials said they felt unprepared financially for COVID-19, new data finds.

With student loan payments paused and nearly 40% of millennials moving back home as a result of the pandemic, millennials have been shifting where they spend their money to remain financially independent.

A bulk of their paychecks go toward housing, including utilities and rent (66%), education (9%), and health insurance (6%).

More Than 60% of Millennials Are Comfortable Creating Personal Budgets

Compared to other generations, millennials are the most confident when it comes to developing a personal budget. Sixty-four percent (64%) of millennials indicated they feel comfortable developing a personal budget. Meanwhile, 61% of baby boomers, 57% of Gen Xers, and 55% of Gen Z feel similarly.

Additionally, nearly 30% of millennials said they create a new budget once a month. They look to tools such as Excel (38%) and apps (20%) to create these personal budgets.  

Justine Goodiel, public relations coordinator at The Co-Op Agency, a boutique public relations agency in Los Angeles, swears by using a budgeting app.

"I track everything I spend. If my grandma gives me $5, I add it to my app," Goodiel said. "If I buy a slushie from 7/11 – in the app it goes."

Only 11% of Millennials Stay Within Their Budgets

Despite feeling comfortable creating a personal budget, only 11% of millennials admit to staying within their budgets.

A majority of millennials make up the gig economy. Nearly 50% of them made less than $50,000 in 2019, according to The Manifest's study.

The Manifest's 2020 Millennial Budgeting Habits Report included 502 people across the U.S.

Read the full report here: https://themanifest.com/accounting/budgeting-money-tips-for-millennials.

For questions about the survey, contact Abby Saldana at [email protected].

About The Manifest
The Manifest is a business news and how-to website that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

Contact
Abby Saldana
[email protected] 
(202) 350-4344

SOURCE The Manifest

Also from this source

More Than 60% of Americans Have Dined In a Restaurant in the Past ...

More Than 70% of Students Who Fear Lower Grades Due to Online...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics