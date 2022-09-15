Nearly 30% of Pet Owners Can't Afford Their Pets Amid Inflation

As prices soar amid inflation, LendingTree found that pet owners are seeing increased pricing on key pet-related expenses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, released its survey finding that more than 75% of pet owners say inflation is making pet ownership more expensive, and 26% are struggling to afford the four-legged members of their family. 87% of pet owners say they've experienced increased pricing on key pet-related expenses, especially pet food (74%) and veterinary services (33%). This increase in cost has forced pet owners to make financial sacrifices for their pets, with nearly 1 in 4 (23%) having taken on debt for their furry friends and some even limiting their retirement savings contributions (10%).

More than 75% of pet owners say inflation is making pet ownership more expensive, and 26% are struggling to afford the rising costs. By generation, millennials (32%) are most likely to say they're having trouble paying for pet expenses amid inflation.

While pet owners reported spending an average of annually on their pets in a 2021 LendingTree survey, in 2022, owners say they're spending just per year — a nearly difference. 44% of pet owners are making financial sacrifices for their pets. Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) have taken on debt for their furry friends. Pet owners are also spending less on themselves (18%), and some are even limiting their retirement savings contributions (10%).

Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) have taken on debt for their furry friends. Pet owners are also spending less on themselves (18%), and 30% of owners who've been in pet-related debt have owed $1,000 or more. Of the 6% who currently have pet-related debt, nearly 24% currently owe $1,000 or more, though the majority of indebted owners (25%) owe between $300 to $499 .

LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz, had this to add:

"Our pets are family, and we often have to make sacrifices for those we love. With pet ownership getting more expensive by the day, many Americans find themselves having to do just that. The best place to start is by carving out space in your budget for pet expenses and even a pet emergency fund, if possible. That way, the next big unexpected expense for your furry friend won't automatically send you into debt."

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,017 U.S. pet owners, ages 18 to 76, from Aug. 12-18, 2022. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2022:

Generation Z: 18 to 25

Millennial: 26 to 41

Generation X: 42 to 56

Baby boomer: 57 to 76

