Nearly 300 Professionals from The NRP Group Gather in San Antonio to Celebrate 25 Years as a Leader in Multifamily Real Estate

SAN ANTONIO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 25th anniversary as a leading developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing, The NRP Group recently brought nearly 300 of its professionals to San Antonio for a three-day conference that featured a roster of distinguished speakers, such as former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, current San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Texas State Senator José Menéndez, motivational speaker and startup founder Alex Sheen, and NRP Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer J. David Heller.

Held from April 16 to 18 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio, the Innovate, Collaborate and Create 2019 (ICC19) Summit brought together NRP professionals from around the country to discuss best practices for the development, construction, and management of apartment communities that improve the lives of residents and the wider population.

During the conference's opening event, Mayor Nirenberg acknowledged NRP's contributions to the San Antonio community by presenting Mr. Heller with an "Alcalde" recognition, the highest honor a mayor can give to a citizen visiting the city. Since opening a San Antonio office in 2003, The NRP Group has delivered more than 8,000 apartment homes to the city.

"San Antonio and NRP are a great match, and we're happy to be home to almost 200 NRP employees," Mayor Nirenberg said. "The missions of the City of San Antonio and The NRP Group are aligned, and we're glad to have them as a partner as we move forward to ensure the San Antonio community has a bright future."

Secretary Cisneros, who is also a founder and board member of investment management and development firm Cityview, spoke about San Antonio's meteoric rise and a corresponding job base that has grown about 25 percent over the past decade. He congratulated NRP for taking risks in certain parts of the city, where the company has played a significant role in the creation of vibrant, livable neighborhoods.

"NRP has introduced in San Antonio, for the first time, a serious business commitment to building affordable, quality housing that is going to last," Secretary Cisneros said.

Throughout the conference, Mr. Heller reiterated a theme that's been integral to NRP's success: a commitment to its credo of innovation, collaboration and creation. That commitment, renewed between NRP and its partners countless times over the past 25 years, led the company to select Sheen as the conference's keynote speaker. Sheen, whose non-profit, Because I Said I Would, has distributed more than 10.3 million promise cards to more than 153 different countries since 2012, uses his international speaking platform to stress the importance of honoring one's word.

In 2019, The NRP Group expects to close 19-20 developments totaling 4,500-4,900 units with over 1 billion dollars in third-party capital.

"ICC19 is a chance for us to come together and celebrate the great people at our company and also to discuss how we can continue to grow in our mission for the next 25 years," said Mr. Heller. "Our mission is to create exceptional rental opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income, and that's something that we're passionate about. It's at the core of who we are."

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in- class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has delivered more than 33,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 17,000 residential units. The company utilizes the entire breadth of its in-house capabilities to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental housing opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market- rate, affordable, and senior housing. As a three-time recipient of the National Association of Builders Multifamily Development Firm of the Year and recognized Top 25 Developer by Multifamily Executive, NRP is leveraging its decades of practice by also providing construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.

