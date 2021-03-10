Nearly 4 in 5 Americans (79%) Believe Pizza is Better with Pepperoni On It

Pizza traditions may be passed on for generations, with the pizza pie becoming symbolic with fun, laughter and gathering with those you love. This is particularly true among millennials (ages 25-40), 81% of whom have nostalgic memories of eating pizza with their family as a kid (e.g., pizza night, pizza parties). The poll also found that nearly half of Americans (47%) say they are more likely to choose pepperoni as a pizza topping when they're enjoying it with friends or family.

"We are happy to hear consumers tell us what we have believed to be true, that Americans love pizza, especially pepperoni pizza," said Shane Ward, senior brand manager. "At Hormel Foods, we believe food has the power to bring people closer together, and as America's No. 1 pepperoni brand, we're thrilled to keep the pizza-making traditions alive for consumers nationwide, even as we remain distanced during the pandemic."

As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to feed ourselves a warm meal at home is paramount. For nearly three-quarters of Americans (73%), pizza has been one of their comfort foods during this pandemic. There's something about curling up on the couch with a pepperoni pizza pie that provides a sense of normalcy on a crazy day. In fact, more than one in four Americans (28%) say they are consuming more pizza during the pandemic than they did before, and nearly nine in 10 (89%) say pizza is one of their go-to pandemic foods. While the ease of having pizza for dinner is appealing, the top reason they say pizza is one of their go-to pandemic foods is simply because they believe it to be delicious (60%).

As the next generation of parents pass on and embrace these fond memories, the joy of enjoying pizza is now matched with the thrill of making pizzeria quality pies at-home. Hormel Foods's survey found close to three-quarters of Americans who are parents of children under 18 (73%) say that making homemade pizza has become one of their children's favorite activities. This percentage jumps to 77% among millennial parents. Regardless of age, almost nine in 10 Americans (87%) say that pizza is a meal that never gets old.

This Pi Day, the makers of Hormel® Pepperoni are excited to join pizza lovers and consumers across the country in celebrating this delicious day with America's favorite toppings: pepperoni. For more information, visit www.hormelpepperoni.com.

