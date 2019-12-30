Nearly 40 Legislators from 19 States to Convene at Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, January 10-12 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 40 legislators from 19 states will be among 200 attendees when the Winter Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States takes place January 10-12 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

"The participation and attendance of legislators from across the country underscores the importance of the NCLGS semiannual meetings as the only gaming conferences where the legislative decision-makers learn from industry leaders and from each other," said NCLGS President William P. Coley, an Ohio state senator.

The Winter Meeting is open to the public. Although the Marriott room block has sold out, NCLGS is providing a list of eight first-class hotels that are within easy walking distance of, and offered at comparable rates to, the host hotel. To view the hotel information and agenda, and to register for the Winter Meeting, visit http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020.

In addition to the dozens of state legislators, attendees will include gaming operators, suppliers, sports executives, attorneys, analysts, regulators, public officials, and others who have a stake in all aspects of legalized gambling.

The NCLGS Winter Meeting has been approved for 10.0 credits by the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education, underscoring its prominence as a vital gaming forum.

The agenda for the three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting will include:

Six legislative-chaired Committee sessions that will focus on tribal and commercial casinos, responsible gaming, pari-mutuels, and lotteries, as well as legal, regulatory, and operational aspects related to sports betting

Two general-session Masterclasses focusing on sports betting and tribal-state compacting conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law

Morning Keynote Address from Robert Zahradnik of The Pew Charitable Trusts

of The Pew Charitable Trusts Luncheon Keynote Address from Bill Miller of the American Gaming Association: "State of the Industry"

of the American Gaming Association: "State of the Industry" Two Sunday morning general session panel discussions

Thursday evening networking reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Pechanga Resort Casino in nearby Temecula

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. Learn more about NCLGS at https://www.nclgs.org/.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has consulted for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 U.S. states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS. Discover more about Spectrum at https://www.spectrumgaming.com/.

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

