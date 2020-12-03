Nearly 40% of Business Founders Say Their Biggest Challenge is Establishing a Customer Base

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a year largely defined by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, one might expect fewer new business ventures. However, the number of new businesses started in the US has hit a 13-year high .

A solid customer base helps business founders get their company established. New data from The Manifest shows that 36% of founders say that their biggest challenge was building a customer base.

Business founders can look for a customer base early in the process of creating their company by identifying knowledge or product gaps in the market that their company can fill.

Other challenges include maintaining a strong support network. Just 11% of founders expressed worries about maintaining a support network outside of their business venture. Support networks can include business partners, family members, and close friends.

Income Potential and Passion Are Driving Factors for Starting a Business

More than one-quarter (26%) of business founders started their own business to improve their income potential.

Despite the economic uncertainty that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, 3.2 million employer identification number applications were received in 2020. Many entrepreneurs took advantage of new opportunities and consumer demands by starting a new business and establishing a new source of income.

Other business founders relied on their hobbies and interests to launch their business. One in five (21%) of founders started their business to pursue a personal passion.

Although some markets are highly saturated, passionate individuals can find success by effectively branding and marketing themselves and their company. The internet serves as a useful tool for new entrepreneurs, allowing them to create a website or blog with little overhead costs.

Women in Business Face Unique Challenges

Female business founders expressed more worries about starting a business than male founders did, with 83% of female founders expressing these apprehensions compared to 75% of male founders.

Women face a variety of social and structural barriers in the workplace. A 2019 study found that female founders were 63% less likely to receive funding from venture capital firms. These barriers disproportionately affect women of color.

Female founders identified access to funding (20%) and paying off debt (11%) as their primary challenges. By comparison, only 7% of male founders expressed the same worries about debt.

Despite these hurdles, the number of women-owned businesses in the United States increased by 21% in 2019.

Potential founders should take these factors and challenges into account when looking to start their business venture.

