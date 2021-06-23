Nearly $47 Million Sold through HiBid Last Week, with Motorcycles, Boats, Antique Cars and More Now Open for Bidding
Jun 23, 2021, 09:33 ET
OCALA, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions held through HiBid.com last week generated nearly $47 million in gross auction proceeds in a combined total of 1,371 online-only and webcast auctions. From June 14th through the 20th, bidders placed 1.43 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of over half a million lots and a gross merchandise volume exceeding $75 million.
This week, HiBid.com auctions include a selection of seized property and surplus lots, as well as a host of items ideal for summer leisure time, including boats, Jet Skis, golf club cars, ATVs, and more.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders across the globe. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
June 14th-20th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $46,996,462
Gross Merchandise Volume: $75,786,684
Lots Sold: 512,002
Online-Only Auctions: 1,262
Webcast Auctions: 109
Average Bidders Per Day: 882,600
Average Bids Per Day: 1.43 million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Unclaimed, Police Seizure, and Government Surplus Items
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: June 14th-27th
Seller: Washington Surplus Inc.
View Auction Items
Test Lab Office Equipment and More
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: June 21st-28th
Seller: United Recovery
View Auction Items
Fun in the Sun Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Date: June 29th
Seller: West Central Sales & Auction Co.
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid and Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.
Contact Us
352-414-1947
[email protected]
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article