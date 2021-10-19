Nearly 50% of Direct-to-Consumer Marketers Plan To Invest on CTV/OTT in 2022 For The First Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, the leader in developing data-driven technology and services for marketers, today announced new research revealing direct-to-consumer marketer opinions surrounding planned CTV/OTT investment, as well as current practices, business priorities, and partner attribute preferences. In partnership with Dynata, a leading global online market research firm, the survey of more than 280 U.S. direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketers found that only 10% plan to spend on CTV/OTT in 1H 2022.

"Reaching nearly $20 billion in revenue worldwide this year, the DTC market is expected to continue growing," said David Zapletal, COO at Digital Remedy, "As many DTC brands exhaust their efforts in search and social, CTV/OTT is the next performance channel that these advertisers should be looking towards. However, investment among DTC has been slow."

The survey also found that boosting brand awareness will be a top priority among DTC marketers, and platforms that offer brand lift measurement will be most likely to motivate DTC brands to boost current budgets or make the move to CTV/OTT if they haven't already.

Key findings include:

Nearly one-fourth of respondents consider advanced targeting capabilities to be one of the best benefits of CTV/OTT as a DTC marketing channel

29% of DTC marketers who are not spending on CTV/OTT in 1H 2022 say they will spend on this media sometime in the future, and 43% of those who allocated budget to CTV/OTT in 1H 2021 will spend more in 1H 2022 in this area

Offering brand lift measurement would have the most impact on convincing DTC marketers to increase their CTV/OTT budget (50%)

The survey was conducted in August 2021 via Dynata's online panel and targeted U.S.-based decision-makers at various-sized companies that sell products or services to consumers in some capacity. For full insights from the study, download the 2022 Direct-to-Consumer + CTV/OTT Report or visit www.digitalremedy.com .

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, agencies, and brands the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution, to campaign management and full-funnel attribution, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge. Learn more at www.digitalremedy.com .

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy, quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 5,500 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

