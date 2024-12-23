Nearly 50% of Young People Resolve to Quit Nicotine in 2025

This survey data* highlights a growing desire to break free from nicotine addiction and the urgent need for effective resources for 18- to 24-year-olds, among whom e-cigarette use is prevalent and dual use of cigarettes is a growing concern. For many, the journey to quit can feel daunting, especially for the scores of young people who think quitting means going "cold turkey" without a network of support. To meet this need, Truth Initiative is offering resources to help their resolutions stick and has launched Outsmart Nicotine, a new campaign designed to introduce young people to EX® Program, a comprehensive quitting resource developed in partnership with Mayo Clinic in 2008.

Empowering Young People with Tools and Encouragement Through EX Program

EX Program is a free cessation resource tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by young people. It offers proven, evidence-based tools designed to support quitting through personalized quit plans, interactive text messages, and 24/7 access to the nation's most established online quit community. A randomized clinical trial among young adults published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that EX Program text message support can increase the odds of quitting by up to 40%, making EX Program one of the most effective resources for tackling nicotine addiction. These tools have helped millions quit nicotine over nearly two decades, solidifying EX Program as one of the most effective cessation resources available.

Redefining Quitter's Day: Introducing "You Got This Day" as Part of the Outsmart Nicotine Campaign

Through the Outsmart Nicotine campaign, Truth Initiative is driving awareness of these tools with a series of ads that celebrate the small, everyday victories that lead to quitting nicotine for good. The campaign's launch ad, "You Got This," creates an uplifting tone with the iconic track "Can I Kick It?" by A Tribe Called Quest to inspire young people to take that first step toward a nicotine-free life.

"Quitting nicotine is hard, but it doesn't have to be a lonely or impossible journey," said Kathy Crosby, CEO and President of Truth Initiative. "With Outsmart Nicotine and the proven-effective EX Program, we're showing young people that freedom from addiction is possible and within reach– and giving them the tools to quit smarter, not harder."

Traditionally known as Quitter's Day, the second Friday in January – January 10th in 2025 – marks the time of year when many people abandon their new year's resolutions. Giving it a fresh perspective, Truth Initiative is renaming it "You Got This Day" to motivate young people to push through challenges and keep working toward their quit goals. The campaign reframes this day as a moment of empowerment, reminding young adults that quitting is difficult, but with the right support, it's possible.

Take the First Step Toward Quitting

Truth Initiative invites young people to take the first step toward quitting by texting EXPROGRAM to 88709 or visiting exprogram.com. Organizations interested in EX Program's enterprise solution can learn more at exprogram.com/enterprise.

*According to Truth Initiative Continuous Tracking Online (CTO) survey data collected October 17, 2024 – December 17, 2024, from 662 respondents.

About Truth Initiative

Truth Initiative® is a national nonprofit public health organization committed to a future free from lifelong addiction, fostering healthier lives and a more resilient nation. Our mission is to prevent youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empower quitting for all. Through our evidence-based, market-leading cessation EX® Program and national public education and prevention campaigns, we are leading the fight against youth and young adult tobacco use, which threatens to put a new generation at risk of lifetime nicotine addiction. Our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco, and innovation in tobacco dependence treatment continue to contribute to ending one of the most critical public health battles of our time. Based in Washington, D.C., our organization was established and funded through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between attorneys general from 46 states, five U.S. territories, and the tobacco industry. To learn more, visit truthinitiative.org.

About EX Program

EX® Program is a proven-effective tobacco cessation program, developed by Truth Initiative® with Mayo Clinic, that brings together the best evidence-based quitting approaches, interactive digital quitting programs, and the most established online quit community. EX Program has helped millions of youth and adults develop the skills and confidence to successfully quit. Truth Initiative research has shown that EX Program text messages can increase a user's odds of quitting by up to 40%. To learn more, visit exprogram.com.

About EX Program Enterprise

Developed by Truth Initiative® with Mayo Clinic, EX® Program Enterprise is the best strategic partner for employers, health plans, and public health organizations to end smoking, vaping, and nicotine use. Sponsored users receive multimodal quitting support, available in both English and Spanish. Clients get real-time dashboards to track performance, year-round promotions, and expert client success guidance. To learn more about available options visit exprogram.com/enterprise.

