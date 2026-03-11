Nearly 60 Maltreated Huskies, Including Puppies, Rescued from Unsanitary, Overcrowded Conditions in Northern Vermont

The dogs are being relocated to an ASPCA animal recovery facility to receive critical veterinary and behavioral care

HYDE PARK, Vt., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), at the request of the Lamoille County Sheriff's Office, is on the ground in Northern Vermont rescuing nearly 60 maltreated huskies, including puppies, after they were found living in a barn in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions. Many of the dogs were tethered to chains with limited ability to move freely and/or living in kennels saturated with urine and with a strong odor of ammonia throughout. Some of the dogs appeared to be underweight and showed signs of dehydration, and no food or water appeared to be present. The animals removed from the property were transported to an ASPCA facility where they are receiving forensic veterinary and behavior examinations, medical treatment and behavioral care.

Nearly 60 maltreated huskies, including puppies, were found living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions

"When we arrived on the property, it was clear immediate intervention was necessary to remove these animals from the extremely poor conditions they were subjected to so we could provide them with much-needed care and treatment," said Teresa Ladner, vice president of ASPCA Criminal Practice & Investigations. "The ASPCA is grateful to be in a position where we have the expertise and resources to assist law enforcement and local animal welfare agencies in improving the lives of vulnerable animals across the country. We commend the Lamoille County Sheriff's Office for recognizing the need for additional assistance and for their commitment to prioritizing animal welfare in their community."

Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux said, "I would like to recognize and thank our Deputies for their dedication and professionalism throughout this investigation. I also extend my appreciation to the Lamoille County State's Attorney's Office for their continued support and partnership, as well as to the ASPCA for their expertise and the significant effort they contributed to the case."

Essex Veterinary Center, Humane Society of Chittenden County, Lamoille County State's Attorney's Office, Lamoille Valley Veterinary Services, Morristown Police Department, North Country Animal League, Sequist Animal Hospital, the Vermont Division of Animal Welfare, Vermonters Against Animal Cruelty and Abandonment, and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department also assisted with this response.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and animal cruelty charges are pending based on evidence collected by the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department with the assistance of ASPCA legal, investigative, and forensic veterinary and behavior experts supporting the case.

The ASPCA deploys nationally to assist local authorities in animal cruelty cases including animal fighting, hoarding, and puppy mills. It also provides local communities with resources including grant funding and training to effectively assist animals during cruelty and disaster situations.

