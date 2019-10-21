Nearly 60 Percent Of Blood Cancer Patients Covered By Medicare Delay Or Forgo Treatment; One Factor Could Be The High Cost Of Cancer Care

The study "The Cost Burden of Blood Cancer Care in Medicare," commissioned by LLS from Milliman, identifies factors driving costs to the healthcare system and impacting patients. It also sheds light on the out-of-pocket cost burden associated with cancer treatment for blood cancer patients.

"In addition to the emotional impact of dealing with a blood cancer, patients and families often face extraordinary costs in the first year after diagnosis and beyond," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., LLS president and CEO. "The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hopes that the findings from this new study will prompt payers, providers, patient advocates and policymakers to work together to address the financial burdens for patients."

Results of a study LLS previously commissioned from Milliman looked at the cost burden for blood cancer patients covered by commercial insurance plans. The study, released last October, found that the average costs of treating blood cancer patients are higher than those of treating patients with other types of cancers. As well, those costs for many blood cancer patients do not return to pre-diagnosis levels even three years or more after diagnosis. Patient out-of-pocket costs for blood cancer care averaged thousands of dollars per year and were strongly influenced by the patient's insurance plan. Information from that study can be found here.

Highlights of Milliman Study on Medicare Patients

First-year out-of-pocket treatment costs are high for some patients. According to the study, some traditional Medicare lymphoma patients who receive anti-cancer therapy though infusions experienced out-of-pocket costs of more than $19,000 in their first year. For some acute leukemia patients, enrolled in traditional Medicare and on infused anti-cancer therapy, out-of-pocket costs were more than $16,000 in the same period. Although supplemental coverage lowers cost-sharing for some patients on infused therapies, Kaiser Family Foundation reports that one of four Medicare beneficiaries has no such coverage.

Costs can extend two or three years beyond a blood cancer diagnosis. The study found also that many patients face high costs after their first year of treatment. This is often the case for patients who require ongoing treatment for their blood cancer, such as those who take a daily anti-cancer pill for the rest of their lives. Findings show that after two years, patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma in traditional Medicare incurred cumulative out-of-pocket costs averaging nearly $24,000. After three years, those with chronic leukemia had the lowest cumulative out-of-pocket costs among all blood cancer patients, averaging more than $15,000. While this figure is less than the cumulative expenses incurred by multiple myeloma patients and others affected by blood cancer, out-of-pocket costs such as these pose a financial burden for many patients.

LLS's Perspective & Recommendations

Ever-increasing cancer treatment costs can strain and potentially threaten the Medicare program. The cost of treating blood cancer is significantly higher than the costs associated with treating many other cancers and other complex diseases. Without focused action to address high costs, there will be a strain on the Medicare trust fund that can threaten the stability of the program for future generations. As well, insurance programs like Medicare too often respond to increased treatment costs by erecting barriers to care, such as increasing cost-sharing and limiting access to certain cancer centers and providers, that lower cost at the expense of patient access.

What to consider during the Medicare open enrollment period. Medicare open enrollment runs from now until December 7. LLS recommends that Medicare-eligible patients and their families closely examine all of their options for Medicare coverage. If a patient has or expects to have high hospital and doctors' office costs, they might want to consider Medicare Advantage plan options that feature an out-of-pocket cap on certain health costs such as infused drug coinsurance and doctor visit copays.

LLS received limited support for this work from Genentech, Inc. & Biogen; Pharmacyclics, An AbbVie Company & Janssen Biotech; and Takeda Oncology.

LLS is committed to easing the cost of cancer care for patients, and calls on policymakers to address this critical issue by advancing the policy changes most likely to drive down costs. In March, LLS urged Congress to cap out-of-pocket costs for cancer patients enrolled in Medicare Part D, a recommendation recently endorsed by all House and Senate committee leaders. This research underscores the need for policymakers to extend out-of-pocket cost protections to all patients, regardless of how they access their care.

Patients, families and caregivers affected by blood cancer can turn to LLS for free emotional, educational and financial support. Information about the support services LLS provides can be found here.

To learn more about the challenges patients face and what LLS is doing to drive change, please visit http://www.lls.org/cancercost.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit www.milliman.com.

Media Contacts:

Andrea Greif

Andrea.Greif@lls.org

914-821-8958

Melissa Valentino

Melissa.Valentino@lls.org

914-821-8389

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Related Links

http://www.LLS.org

