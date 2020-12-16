Nearly 75,000 Fleets Are Transforming Service Management With Decisiv SRM

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that nearly 75,000 fleets are using its SRM platform to more effectively and efficiently manage service and repair events. In 2020, fleets used Decisiv SRM to manage more than 3.5 million service events across a network of more than 4,800 service locations.

"There continues to be steady growth in activity among fleets on the Decisiv SRM platform," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "At the beginning of 2020, Decisiv SRM had been used to manage 15 million service events, and by the end of this year that number had exceeded 18 million. On average, that's over 67,000 service events weekly in the past 12 months. Fleets that take advantage of the expanding capabilities of the platform are reducing administrative costs associated with maintenance and repairs, and gaining real-time visibility into and better control over service events so they can get trucks back on the road faster."

Decisiv SRM accelerates fleet use of advanced service management technology by moving communication from phones and voice mail to a web portal. Moving all relevant information to an electronic case provides transparency into the service event, enabling fleets to track progress and authorize repairs. Once the service event is complete, Decisiv's connected ecosystem enables service event data to flow directly into most Fleet Maintenance Systems. Decisiv SRM reduces administrative time, helps control costs, and returns trucks back to service faster.

For a fleet with 500 trucks and four service events per year for each asset, Decisiv SRM eliminates up to 4,000 hours of management and administrative time, amounting to cost savings of as much as $100,000 annually.

Streamlining the service process adds to top line revenue. According to a 2019 study by KEA Advisors, the dwell time for a service event was reduced by 3.36 days among service providers using the Decisiv SRM platform. Assuming two major repair events each year per asset, a fleet with 500 trucks can recover over 3,300 days of asset utilization annually.

Based on estimated daily revenue of $800 per Class 6-8 truck, the improvement in uptime for a fleet of 500 trucks would exceed $2.6 million in recovered revenue.

Throughout 2020, Decisv has enhanced and added to the capabilities of the SRM platform for fleets with the expansion of asset type classifications that increase coverage for heavy-duty trucks, and add medium- and light-duty trucks, trailers, refrigeration units, and off-road equipment. Expanded Point of Service capabilities allow for shared access to service information, and a new Telematics API solution facilitates the delivery of actionable vehicle, system, component and parts performance and diagnostic information. Fleets can also access a wealth of information from connected SRM Ecosystem partners in the Decisiv Marketplace.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle market. The SRM platform's service orchestration capability that harnesses, shares and analyzes connected asset data, and intelligently enables service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt, Kenworth and Michelin, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

