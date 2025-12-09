Nearly 8 in 10 Gen Z Adults Say They Can Build Careers Without a Four-Year Degree, Aceable Study Finds

New study shows young adults are skipping the old "college-to-corporate" script, embracing hands-on programs, AI skills, and flexible pathways that put them in control of their careers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aceable , the leading digital education platform known for teaching drivers and aspiring professionals, today unveiled its Ownership Economy research. The study demonstrates that Gen Z is now nearly universally considering options other than a 4-year degree to achieve their career goals, and that eight in 10 are confident they can shape their own success without one.

Although scrutiny of traditional college education isn't new, Gen Z's growing confidence in building successful careers without a degree is an emerging trend to watch. This research reflects a generation no longer bound by traditional paths, but instead taking the time to assess their education options in the context of broader trends, like AI's impact on the workforce, to ensure every step aligns with their goals.

Specifically, the data showed:

Gen Z is redefining what success looks like: Gen Z is moving beyond the traditional "more school, maybe a job" model. Clear job placement is the top motivator for completing or planning to complete a career program, cited by 44% of respondents. Additionally, 79% believe that alternative programs can help them achieve a steady income at a fraction of the cost compared to a traditional college education. Gen Z is also looking at outcome data to inform their investment in career programs. Fifty-seven percent say job placement data helps them choose a career program, with current students being 25% more likely than average to say so.

Gen Z is moving beyond the traditional "more school, maybe a job" model. Clear job placement is the top motivator for completing or planning to complete a career program, cited by 44% of respondents. Additionally, 79% believe that alternative programs can help them achieve a steady income at a fraction of the cost compared to a traditional college education. Gen Z is also looking at outcome data to inform their investment in career programs. Fifty-seven percent say job placement data helps them choose a career program, with current students being 25% more likely than average to say so. Gen Z leveraging AI to stay competitive: 81% of college graduates say that they believe AI and automation are already limiting the number of entry-level jobs available in the market today. Given this, it's perhaps no surprise that 41% are interested in developing skills around AI and automation, with that number rising to 54% among those pursuing careers in financial services and insurance. Plus, nearly seven in ten (68%) believe a future-proof career requires combining licensure or certification with AI skills, with high-earning respondents being 32% more likely than average to say this.

81% of college graduates say that they believe AI and automation are already limiting the number of entry-level jobs available in the market today. Given this, it's perhaps no surprise that 41% are interested in developing skills around AI and automation, with that number rising to 54% among those pursuing careers in financial services and insurance. Plus, nearly seven in ten (68%) believe a future-proof career requires combining licensure or certification with AI skills, with high-earning respondents being 32% more likely than average to say this. Self-employment is on the table for many: 86% of respondents say they measure success by freedom and flexibility rather than job title, leading many to pursue entrepreneurship or consider it in the future. 73% agree that AI tools make it easier to launch a business or independent practice. This is likely to create a continued rise in Gen Z and future generations pursuing self-employment in full or as part of their career.

"The research confirms what students are already figuring out: alternative paths such as licensure, certifications, and apprenticeships aren't Plan B. They're increasingly Plan A," said Blake Garrett, CEO of Aceable. "These programs mean faster workforce entry, less debt, and more flexibility. Turns out skipping the four-year detour for digital training isn't settling, it's strategic."

Aceable surveyed more than 600 Gen Z adults (ages 18-28) living in the U.S. To learn what this report means for the real estate industry, please click here . For the insurance industry, click here .

About Aceable

Aceable is a leading digital education platform that transforms licensing and certification by offering smarter, faster, and more engaging courses. With more than a decade of experience, Aceable has replaced outdated training formats with dynamic, accredited programs designed to help individuals achieve their goals. Known for its success in driving real estate and driving education, Aceable continues to expand into new industries, including insurance and mortgage originator education, providing a modern and effective approach to learning. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company has earned recognition as one of Austin's Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal, Built In Austin, and EqualOcean. Learn more at www.aceable.com .

SOURCE Aceable