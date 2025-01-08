Nearly 90 Physicians from MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Recognized by Leading Doctor's Report

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital had 83 physicians named Super Doctors and five as Rising Stars by the 2025 Southern California Super Doctors & Rising Stars report. The Southern California Super Doctors report lists the most outstanding doctors for more than 40 medical specialties, most of whom are in the top 5% of physicians.

The 2025 Southern California Super Doctors report recognizes the top 5% of active doctors in Los Angeles County with two lists: Super Doctors 2025 and Rising Stars. The selection process relies on 10 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, surveying physicians in Southern California and ensuring the physicians named are the most respected and talented in their fields.

"Our physicians being recognized in the Super Doctors and Rising Stars reports is a testament to their exceptional professionalism, peer recognition, and remarkable achievements," says Joe B. Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "It's an honor when your peers acknowledge you as one of the best in the field. We are incredibly proud to have so many of these outstanding physicians right here on our Long Beach campus."

The Super Doctors peer-review-selection process asks doctors to nominate fellow physicians by answering the question, "If you needed medical care, which doctor would you choose?" Candidates were evaluated based on professional achievement, in addition to the Super Doctors' "blue ribbon panel review" process, where physicians in more than 40 medical specialties evaluate the list of nominees.

The physicians at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital were recognized in various areas including urology, orthopedics, cardiology, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, general surgery, plastic surgery, oncology, neurology, otolaryngology, pediatrics, pediatric surgery, endocrinology, rheumatology, maternal/fetal medicine, enterology, gastroenterology, thoracic surgery, ophthalmology, and neonatal/perinatal medicine.

"Our physicians are dedicated to delivering compassionate, family-centered care with a focus on quality and excellence," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "We are proud to work alongside such talented and committed care teams and deeply appreciate their unwavering efforts to make a difference every day."

About MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital are members of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system. Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's Hospital provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — under one roof. Since both hospitals share one campus, they are uniquely able to care for patients of all ages, from a newborn to an older adult. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach