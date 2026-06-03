Nearly a Century After Founding Michigan's Only HBCU, Detroit Declares Violet T. Lewis Day

DETROIT, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Detroit officially declared May 27 as Violet T. Lewis Day during a historic ceremony held Wednesday at Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (PLC Detroit), where a representative from Mayor Mary Sheffield's office presented the official declaration to Dr. Violet Ponders, granddaughter and namesake of Dr. Violet T. Lewis, honoring the extraordinary legacy of the educator, entrepreneur, and civic leader whose institution later became Michigan's only historically Black college.

Members of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Incorporated attend Violet T. Lewis Day. Photo: Ernest Dixon II

The recognition arrives amid growing national conversations surrounding Black educational legacy, institutional preservation, and pathways to economic and creative opportunity.

Approximately 250–300 guests attended the celebration, including civic leaders, educators, creatives, students, entrepreneurs, community members, and partners such as the Gilbert Family Foundation, Apple, Carhartt, StockX, Nike, and adidas, reflecting PLC Detroit's growing influence across education, culture, business, and design innovation.

Guests wearing shades of violet entered an immersive experience honoring the spirit and legacy of Dr. Violet T. Lewis. Storytelling activations, commemorative experiences, and a violet-hued specialty beverage curated exclusively for the occasion by Fixins Soul Kitchen transformed the event into both a cultural and celebratory experience. As guests departed, they received packets of violet flower seeds and customized planters, symbolizing the continued growth of Dr. Lewis' vision and the enduring impact of the institution she founded.

The celebration also welcomed members of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Incorporated, reflecting the enduring influence of an organization Lewis co-founded more than 80 years ago.

Dr. Violet T. Lewis founded Lewis Business College in 1928 during a time when opportunities for Black Americans — particularly Black women — remained severely limited. In 1939, she relocated the institution to Detroit, where it became a cornerstone of Black education and professional advancement, educating more than 20,000 students.

Her influence extended beyond education. In 1943, Lewis co-founded Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Incorporated alongside her sister, Elizabeth A. Garner, creating new pathways for leadership development, sisterhood, and professional advancement for women.

When Dr. D'Wayne Edwards revitalized the college in 2022, he reestablished it as the nation's only design-focused HBCU while preserving Lewis' name and institutional identity.

"We are honored to celebrate Violet T. Lewis' legacy and continue the mission she began," said Dr. Edwards. "This declaration reflects the transformative power of education, opportunity, and institutional impact."

"My grandmother understood that education was not simply about learning — it was about access, dignity, independence, and the ability to transform lives across generations," said Dr. Violet Ponders. "To witness the City of Detroit formally recognize her contributions in the community where her work impacted thousands of lives is deeply meaningful."

The observance of Violet T. Lewis Day will now serve as an annual recognition of Black educational achievement, institutional vision, and the enduring role historically Black institutions continue to play in shaping culture, industry, leadership, and economic mobility in America.

MEDIA CONTACT: Phyllis Caddell, 626-831-1299, [email protected]

SOURCE Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design