Nearly a Quarter of Americans 21 To 50 Years Old to Consider Having Children if Fertility Treatments Are More Affordable, Says Fertility Access Survey

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a quarter of Americans 21 to 50 years old would consider having children if fertility treatments are more affordable, according to the Fertility Access Survey conducted by Engine Insights on behalf of Lane Fertility Institute.

The survey finds that 23 percent of Americans in this age range, who do not already have children living at home, would consider having kids if access to fertility treatments is more affordable, with more women (24 percent) than men (21 percent) saying so.

From an annual household income perspective, respondents who earn less than $100,000 (41 percent) are more likely than those who earn $100,000 or more (35 percent) to consider having children with more affordable access to fertility treatments.

Drilling down even further, 21 percent of American households that earn less than $50,000 a year would consider having kids with more affordable access to fertility treatments, compared with 20 percent of households earning $50,000 to $100,000 a year.

Looking at race, the survey finds that 22 percent of African Americans, compared with 18 percent of white survey respondents, would consider having children if they received affordable access to fertility treatments.

On another note, 31 percent of married respondents say they would think about having children with more affordable access to fertility treatments, versus only 20% of those who are not married.

"As more people wait until later in life to have children, the need for affordable access to fertility treatments is growing exponentially," says Danielle Lane, M.D., who specializes in fertility medicine at her San Francisco Bay Area-based practice, Lane Fertility Institute. "Fertility treatments shouldn't only be an option for the rich and those who have stellar health benefits. We need to provide solutions for people from all income levels, races and other socioeconomic factors that influence who receives access to fertility treatments.

"The moral imperative is on us, as medical professionals, to provide quality access to affordable fertility treatments for those who choose to maximize their career potential, or perhaps wait longer to meet the right partner, before starting their families. We never want finances to stand in the way of anyone pursuing their dream of having a family."

The Cost of Fertility Treatments

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is among the most common types of fertility treatments, which can range from $10,000 to $15,000 per cycle. Other treatments include receiving a donor egg that can cost $30,000 to $50,000, and egg freezing, which costs as much as $10,000 to provide women with access to their eggs later in life.

Dr. Lane says a couple of decades ago, it made sense that fertility treatments cost a lot more than the average person could afford since the technology and access to fertility doctors were still emerging.

"Today, fertility doctors and treatments are relatively mainstream, and yet the cost of access is prohibitive, particularly among lower-income households and people who do not have health plans that cover these treatments," Dr. Lane says.

Another cost-effective alternative to IVF is INVOcell, which is a medical grade device that develops embryos within a woman's body instead of an embryology lab. The treatment can be a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF.

Dr. Lane says "shared donor cycles" are also a way to minimize costs by allowing two or more separate sets of intended parents to share the costs involved with retrieving and utilizing eggs from an egg donor, providing access to half of the eggs for each set of intended parents.

"Understanding your options should be a priority when considering fertility treatments," Dr. Lane says. "Talking to your doctor about cost-effective solutions is critical to building your family if finances are a concern."

Fertility Access Survey Methodology

The Fertility Access Survey was conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS among a sample of 692 adults 21 to 50 years of age who do not have any children under 18 living at home. The online omnibus study is conducted three times a week among a demographically representative U.S. sample. This survey was live the week of January 4, 2021.

To view the full survey results, please contact Evan Pondel at [email protected].



About Lane Fertility Institute

Lane Fertility Institute is a leading provider of fertility treatments focused on providing care and treatment uniquely tailored to meet the individual needs of patients. Led by Danielle Lane, M.D., and her tenured clinical team, the practice is committed to the success of its patients and providing cost-conscious care. With locations in San Francisco and Novato, California, Lane Fertility Institute provides a wide variety of treatments ranging from basic fertility care to the most advanced in vitro fertilization (IVF) technology. For more information, please visit http://lanefertilityinstitute.com.

