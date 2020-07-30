Nearly Half a Million Teachers Do Not Have Health Insurance, Leaving Some Financially Exposed to Potential COVID-19 Healthcare Costs

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to grip the nation, a new debate has ensued over whether or not it's time for teachers and students to head back to the classroom. As plans are put in place, states should consider health insurance coverage across the education profession. Specifically, health insurance coverage for educators.

ValuePenguin analyzed the teacher population across the U.S. to understand where teachers are at risk and how many teachers are uninsured across the country.

Key findings:

Nearly half a million teachers are uninsured , with teachers in the south being the most at risk.

, with teachers in the south being the most at risk. Alaska leads the nation with the highest uninsured rate among teachers at over 11% . Closely following are Texas (7%), Idaho (7%), Florida (7%), and Mississippi (6%).

. Closely following are (7%), (7%), (7%), and (6%). Elementary school and middle school teachers are the least insured individuals in the industry at 34.6%.

individuals in the industry at 34.6%. From 2017 to 2018, the total number of uninsured elementary school teachers increased by more than 30% .

. Teaching assistants represent the next-largest portion of the total uninsured teacher population at more than 29%.

To view the full report, visit: Teacher Health Benefits Study

