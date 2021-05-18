Nearly Half of All Clinical Research Will Adopt Decentralized Clinical Trials Within Next Twelve Months, Survey Finds

CAMPBELL, Calif. , May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, today announces the results of a survey of pharma, biotech, and clinical research professionals on their opinions about the current state of remote patient monitoring (RPM). Findings unveil significant growth and advancement of RPM technologies throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey reveals that nearly half (44 percent) have already adopted RPM for decentralized clinical trials, or have plans to within the next 12 months. The adoption of remote monitoring during trials stems largely from COVID-19, as 65 percent of respondents noted concerns related to the pandemic as their primary driver for using RPM technology.

Maintaining the integrity of data collected during a trial is a top priority, with 94 percent of respondents answering that continuous data capture, defined as 24-hours or more, was somewhat or very important to their trials. While most physiological parameters are of importance to monitor across the board, heart rate and blood pressure were cited as the most important to track for trials, with 69 and 57 percent citing those, respectively.

While this practice is certainly growing in popularity within clinical trials, patient adherence continues to be a concern to the adoption of RPM, with 69 percent of respondents noting that as the biggest challenge. In addition to the use of medical grade devices in trials, video conferencing between clinicians and subjects for communication purposes has increased in popularity, with 71 percent of respondents stating that they utilize this technology in trials.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for remote patient monitoring, as evidenced by the rapid adoption we have seen over the past year," said Jiang Li, CEO of VivaLNK. "We are continuing to see rapid clinical trials adapting to a decentralized model. The successful technology for such an application needs to have patient friendly medical sensors in combination with robust data delivery and aggregation."

VivaLNK offers a vitals data platform and service with patient-friendly medical sensors to power the world of RPM and telemedicine for more than 100 digital healthcare technology partners in 22 countries worldwide, including some of the top pharmaceutical and CRO companies. For more information on VivaLNK's sensors and services, visit www.vivalnk.com .

