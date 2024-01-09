Nearly Half of American Adults Expect to Pass on Their Debt After Death

News provided by

Policygenius

09 Jan, 2024, 10:04 ET

Wealthier Americans are the most likely to expect their debts to outlive them, according to the Policygenius 2024 Financial Planning Survey

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of American adults (46%) expect that, if they died today, their loved ones would inherit their debt, according to a new report released today by insurtech leader Policygenius.

With U.S. household debt having increased by $2.9 trillion since the end of 2019, people across America are feeling the effects of debt. The survey found that the more a household earns, the more likely they are to pass down debt when they die.

The Policygenius 2024 Financial Planning Survey also found that:

  • 58% of people earning at least $150,000 in annual household income expect their loved ones to inherit their debts when they die.
  • A smaller percentage of Black Americans (38%) expect to pass down debt than white or Hispanic Americans (48% and 46% respectively).
  • 17% of millennials (ages 27 to 42) expect their loved ones would have to cover their student debt if they died today, compared to 16% of Generation Z (18-26), 7% of Generation X (43 to 58), and 2% of baby boomers (59 to 77).
  • American adults living with children are less likely (70%) to view the main purpose of life insurance as a way to provide for their dependents in the event of their death, compared to 80% of people without children. Instead, people living with children are far more likely to view insurance as a way to invest and grow money (21%, compared to 11% of people without children). Some life insurance products, like whole or permanent policies, have a cash component that can be used as a way to grow money in addition to the regular death benefit.
  • Among people who expect their loved ones to inherit their debt if they die, 21% have no life insurance coverage in their household.

"These findings show that many Americans, including the highest earners, are financially unprepared for death and at risk of burdening their loved ones with their debts. That includes student debt, with 17% of millennials and 16% of zoomers expecting their loved ones to inherit their student debts. As the Biden administration considers how to tackle the student debt crisis, it's worth thinking about the potential impact these debts have on people beyond the direct borrowers," Myles Ma, Certified Personal Financial Counselor at Policygenius, said. "Using planning tools like life insurance can help Americans protect their loved ones' finances if there's an unexpected death."

Policygenius commissioned YouGov to poll 4,063 Americans 18 or older. The survey was carried out online from Oct. 16 through Oct. 19, 2023. The results have been weighted to be representative of all U.S. adults. The average margin of error was +/- 2%.

About Policygenius
Policygenius, a Zinnia company, is a one-stop insurance platform that makes it easy to compare and buy policies, get unbiased expert advice, and manage an insurance portfolio in one seamless digital experience. Alongside the intuitive enterprise technology solutions and insights offered by parent company Zinnia, an Eldridge business, Policygenius is helping create better end-to-end insurance experiences for shoppers, advisors, and insurers alike — and enabling more people to protect their financial futures along the way.

For more information:
Brooke Niemeyer
Director of Media Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Policygenius

Also from this source

More than a Quarter (28%) of Americans with Health Insurance Can't Afford Their Deductibles

More than a Quarter (28%) of Americans with Health Insurance Can't Afford Their Deductibles

The Affordable Care Act was introduced more than a decade ago, making several preventative services available at no charge to millions of Americans....
Home Insurance Prices Up 21% as Homeowners Are Left to Deal with Climate Change, Turbulent Market

Home Insurance Prices Up 21% as Homeowners Are Left to Deal with Climate Change, Turbulent Market

As the U.S. grapples with a surge in extreme weather and natural disasters, home insurance prices are continuing to skyrocket. From May 2022 to May...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.