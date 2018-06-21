Nearly Half of Americans Are Unable to Cover a $400 Emergency, So How Are They Supposed to Repay Their Student Loans? Ameritech Financial Weighs In

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016 CNBC, CNN, and The Washington Post have been reporting on the staggering fact that about 40 percent of Americans cannot cover a $400 emergency expense. According to the Federal Reserve annual economic survey, individuals would have to resort to selling possessions, putting the charge on a credit card, or borrowing money in order to foot the bill. When student loans make up a substantial portion of a borrower's budget, such a dire financial situation may not be sustainable. Ameritech Financial, a private document preparation company that specializes in helping student loan borrowers apply for federal repayment plans and forgiveness programs, encourages borrowers to be proactive about their debt because emergencies do happen.

Credit: Elnur/Bigstock

"It is important to understand student loan debt, just like any other debt you may incur," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Educating individuals on income-driven repayment plans and helping with the application is what we do in order to help our clients gain control of their student loan situation."

Having a way to save can be very difficult for some households, especially when student loans demand so much financial attention, but it doesn't have to be. Making saving a habit, acknowledging your debt, and taking active measures to repay it are all steps towards being able to survive a $400 emergency expense. Enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan may help borrowers find the means to start saving and take control of their student debt.

"By finding the right IDR for you, stepping out of the shadow of your student loan debt may be possible," says Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we use our expertise to help borrowers apply for programs that may aid in getting them in control of their student loan situation because it is just one piece of the puzzle."

