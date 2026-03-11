Nearly Half of Homeowners Would Pay to Improve a Neighbor's Yard Before Selling Their Home

New NaturaLawn® of America survey finds lawn appearances influence first impressions of neighbors and homes – driving friendly competition and impacting home buying and selling

FREDERICK, Md., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of homeowners (56%) say they would hesitate to buy next to a poorly maintained yard, and that influence extends to would-be sellers: 45% say they would consider contributing financially to improve a neighbor's lawn if it could help their home sell faster or at a higher price, according to a new survey from NaturaLawn® of America, the country's leading organic-based lawn care provider.

The desire to maintain attractive lawns isn't just about selling. The survey of 1,115 American homeowners also revealed that lawns can influence first impressions and neighborhood dynamics, with half of homeowners saying they increase lawn maintenance to keep up with their neighbors' yards.

"People don't just notice lawns, they make assumptions about the neighbors behind them," said Theresa Smith, SVP for NaturaLawn® of America. "Our research shows a well-maintained yard does more than boost curb appeal; it shapes how homeowners are perceived in their community and can even influence buyer and seller confidence during the home-selling process."

The Social Impact of Lawns

For many homeowners, the lawn has become more than routine maintenance; it's a visible reflection of personal pride and neighborhood reputation. The survey shows Americans are keenly aware of the condition of nearby yards and oftentimes use them to base their assumptions on the home's interior and even its owners.

Key findings:

83% of homeowners say it's important that their lawn reflects positively on them, including: 88% of Gen X 85% of Millennials

of homeowners report a neighbor's lawn condition has motivated them to increase maintenance of their own lawn Neighbors associate well-maintained lawns with homeowners who: Take pride in their home (60%) Invest in home's value (44%) Have a well-maintained interior (44%) Are responsible neighbors (39%) Are generally very organized (36%)

Poorly maintained lawns trigger the following assumptions that homeowners: Lack time or resources to care for the lawn (47%) Have a messy or poorly maintained home interior (33%) Do not care about the home (28%) Are generally unorganized (26%)

Millennials are especially judgmental, with: 39% assuming the interior is messy or poorly maintained 32% assuming the homeowner doesn't care about the property 34% assuming the homeowner is generally unorganized



The Impact of Lawns When Buying and Selling a Home

Curb appeal also extends onto neighbors' properties. The survey shows neighboring lawn conditions can shape buyer perception and even influence purchasing decisions, creating both risk and opportunity for sellers.

Key findings:

If buying a new home:

95% say neighboring lawn conditions impact their first impression of a home to some degree

say neighboring lawn conditions impact their first impression of a home to some degree 93% indicated that poorly maintained neighboring lawns signal lower home value to some degree

indicated that poorly maintained neighboring lawns signal lower home value to some degree 56% would hesitate to buy a home next to poorly maintained lawns

If selling their home:

87% of homeowners say they would be concerned about neighboring lawn conditions affecting the sale of their home

of homeowners say they would be concerned about neighboring lawn conditions affecting the sale of their home 45% of homeowners would consider contributing financially to a neighbor to improve a lawn if it could help their home sell faster or at a higher price HOA residents (66%) and Millennials (58%) are even more likely to consider spending on a neighbor's lawn when selling

of homeowners would consider contributing financially to a neighbor to improve a lawn if it could help their home sell faster or at a higher price

"Homeowners are making strong judgments based on what they see in a neighbor's yard," Smith expanded. "For many Americans, curb appeal has become a form of social signaling, and in today's housing market, even neighboring lawns can influence a buyer's interest in a particular property."

About the Survey

Results are based on a national survey of 1,115 U.S. homeowners ages 29-80 who have a lawn. The survey was fielded February 13, 2026 using SurveyMonkey Audience. The margin of error is +/- 2.995%.

About NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn® of America has been providing an environmentally-friendly approach to lawn care since 1987. NaturaLawn is a national lawn care franchise system with 100 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 27 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit https://naturalawn.com/.

