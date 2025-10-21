Nearly Half of Job Seekers Are Job Hugging Today as Workers Cling to Comfort

3 in 4 employees predict they'll still be in the same job two years from now, signaling a powerful wave of workplace stagnation and security-seeking.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Monster's 2025 Job Hugging Report , employees are settling in and staying put. Nearly half of workers (48%) say they are currently job hugging in their present role and three-quarters (75%) say they expect to remain in their current role for the next two years. The data points to a new era of "job hugging," where comfort, pay, and stability outweigh ambition and change.

The October survey of more than 1,000 U.S. currently employed workers found that job hugging, staying in a role longer than one might otherwise for comfort or security, is not only widespread but also rising sharply. More than half (59%) say job hugging is more common in 2025 than in 2024, and two-thirds (63%) expect the trend to grow even stronger in 2026.

"Workers are holding on tighter than ever, but not because they're complacent but because they're cautious," said Vicki Salemi, Career Expert at Monster. "Job security and stability have become emotional safety nets. The new loyalty is about survival, not necessarily satisfaction. Still, staying put doesn't mean standing still, Workers can continue to explore new opportunities passively and evaluate them carefully. The bar for making a move may be higher right now, but it's not closed."

Key Findings

Nearly half (48%) are currently job hugging in their present role.

A majority (59%) believe job hugging has become more common this year.

Two-thirds (63%) expect job hugging to increase in 2026.

More than half (55%) believe older workers (Gen X and Boomers) are more likely to job hug than younger generations.

Pay and benefits (27%) and job security (26%) are the primary drivers of job hugging.

Comfort Over Change: Why Workers Stay

The desire for stability is driving record levels of job hugging.

48% are currently job hugging in their present roles.

85% of workers admit they have job hugged at least once in their career.

Pay and benefits (27%) and job security (26%) are the primary drivers of job hugging.

The Future of Job Hugging: A Culture of Caution

The trend shows no sign of slowing:

59% say job hugging is more common this year than last.

63% expect it to rise even higher in 2026.

3 in 4 (75%) expect to remain in their current role for at least the next two years.

This signals not just workforce stability but a cultural shift toward risk aversion, with comfort now competing directly with ambition.

The Emotional Tradeoff: Secure but Stuck

For many, staying put is both a comfort and a constraint.

38% say job hugging has no real impact on their job satisfaction.

27% feel less satisfied and "stuck" in their role.

25% feel more satisfied, citing feelings of security and value.

Workers are similarly divided on its impact on career growth: 47% say it has little effect, while 27% see it as limiting and 26% believe it builds expertise.

The Hidden Cost of Staying Put

Nearly all respondents (94%), however, recognize there are risks to job hugging.

Missing out on higher pay (26%), burnout from lack of change (25%), and limited career advancement (25%) were the top risk factors to job hugging.

When asked what might make them leave, the majority cited higher pay/benefits (28%), followed by better work-life balance (18%) and remote options (14%).

Loyalty, Longevity, and the Job Hugging Divide

Job hugging's perception is shaped by culture and generation.

55% say older workers (Gen X and Boomers) are more likely to job hug.

25% believe younger generations (Gen Z, Millennials) do it more.

20% think it's the same across generations.

In the workplace, 44% say job hugging is viewed neutrally, 49% say positively, and only 7% negatively, suggesting it's more accepted than criticized.

Workers also believe employers quietly value job huggers for their loyalty and commitment (26%), institutional knowledge (22%), and especially lower turnover costs (30%).

Methodology: This survey was conducted by Pollfish on October 9, 2025, among 1,004 currently employed U.S. workers. Participants answered a variety of multiple-choice and scaled-based questions designed to explore employee motivations, attitudes, and trends related to job retention, career satisfaction, and risk tolerance in today's evolving workplace.

For more information, please view the full report at https://www.monster.com/career-advice/job-search/news-and-insights/job-hugging

About Monster

Monster is a leading job search and online recruiting platform that helps people not just find jobs, but discover where they belong. For more than 30 years, Monster has been a trusted worldwide leader in connecting people and possibilities, empowering individuals to pursue opportunities while helping employers hire faster and with greater confidence. Recognized on G2 as a category leader and featured by CNN, USA Today, CNBC, Inc., and Forbes, Monster continues to open new doors for people and businesses everywhere. Follow Monster on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram , and Pinterest . Learn more at https://www.monster.com/ .

SOURCE Monster