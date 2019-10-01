Nearly Half of Millennials Admit to Making Halloween Purchases for Social Media Posts, CompareCards.com Survey Finds

With 31% of millennials spending more money on Halloween than any other holiday, it's evident that Halloween is a millennial favorite.

Key findings:

Social Media

48% of millennials admit to purchasing Halloween items so they could include them in social media posts . 37% of Gen Z and 30% of Gen X said the same compared to just 5% of baby boomers.

. 37% of Gen Z and 30% of Gen X said the same compared to just 5% of baby boomers. Men are far more likely than women to say their Halloween spending was driven by social media. 37% of men said so, compared to just 21% of women. Among millennials, 50% of men said social media inspired them to make some Halloween purchases versus 43% of women.

Kids & Parents

Nearly half of dads (46%) say their kids have guilted them into spending on Halloween. That's more than double the percentage of moms who said the same (21%).

That's more than double the percentage of moms who said the same (21%). 52% of millennial parents said their children guilt them into spending on Halloween.

Spending

About 4 in 10 millennials feel "a lot" of pressure to spend on Halloween . Overall, 1 in 4 consumers said the same.

. Overall, 1 in 4 consumers said the same. 31% of millennials spend more on Halloween than any other holiday. That's true of 19% of consumers overall.

That's true of 19% of consumers overall. When asked about their spending, women (21%) were more likely than men (13%) to say they don't "do" Halloween. Overall, 31% of baby boomers said they "don't really do Halloween" and therefore don't expect to make any holiday purchases, compared to 9% of millennials and 12% of Gen X.

