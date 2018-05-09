Nearly Half of Office Workers Value Community in the Workplace

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About half (47%) of part- or full-time employees value a community atmosphere in the place where they work, according to a new survey by Clutch, a B2B research, ratings and reviews company. The number increases to 55% for millennial workers aged 18-34.

These findings suggest that workspaces, including traditional offices, coworking spaces, coffee shops, and other public work areas, benefit from finding ways to bring their young employees together.

Data from Clutch survey showing what workers value in a workspace (PRNewsfoto/Clutch) Data from Clutch showing whether employees value community in the workspace, by generation (PRNewsfoto/Clutch)

Putting community building at the forefront of workspace design is critical.

While Generation X and baby boomers also value community, they don't prioritize it at the same level as their younger coworkers.

This is likely because millennials are the first generation to grow up with the internet, says Laurel Cummings, a makerspace researcher and member of Building Momentum, a science and engineering consulting company.

Cummings says that the internet is a connective tool that allows people to create projects of previously unimaginable scale and reach. "The internet has brought this idea of multi-disciplinary work to a whole new level."

Stylish, Pleasant-Looking Workspaces Are Valuable to Employees

The top quality that employees want in their physical surroundings is a pleasant, comfortable workspace. More than 3 out of 5 office workers (61%) want their workspaces to look and feel good.

When workers have access to space they find agreeable and cozy, they're able to concentrate better and think more positively about the work they do.

"The state of my environment subconsciously influences my mood for the day and my productivity," says Sarah Mitchell, a child sleep consultant who frequents coworking spaces, coffee shops, and libraries.

Lots of natural lighting, biophilic design, up-to-date fixtures and furniture, and enough room to fit all workers are all ways to make a workspace an attractive place to be.

The report analyzes the top traits workers want in the physical spaces they occupy during the workday such as a dedicated desk, proximity to home, and the ability to change workspaces throughout the day. It also provides expert analysis and recommendations on workspace design.

Clutch's 2018 Future of Work Survey included 1,003 part- and full-time employees across the U.S. who can work at a desk or in an office.

To read the full report and source the survey data, visit: https://clutch.co/hr/resources/future-of-work-how-workspaces-meet-worker-needs.

For the data, comments on the findings, or an introduction to the experts interviewed, contact Elizabeth Ballou at 194703@email4pr.com.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

Contact

Elizabeth Ballou

194703@email4pr.com

(202) 840-6682

SOURCE Clutch