Nearly Half of People in the U.S. Have Not Participated in Remote Training Despite Most Businesses Mandating Remote Work Since March 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half (43%) of people in the U.S. have not taken part in remote training this year, according to a new survey report from Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. This is surprising as many businesses and employees have been operating remotely since March because of COVID-19.

Only 57% of people have participated in a remote training, according to new data from Clutch. More than 60% of people say remote training is effective, according to a new survey from Clutch.

A Clutch survey published in early April found that 66% of employees were working remotely due to the pandemic. Although this percentage may decrease as states begin to reopen, the question remains, who is responsible for upskilling our remote workforce? What should business do to boost the effectiveness of remote training?

Nearly 30% of People Say Remote Training Is Ineffective

More than one-quarter of people who participated in remote training (27%) say it was ineffective.

This means about 1 out of every 3 employees who experience remote training do not think it improved their skills or capabilities.

With a large part of the workforce working from home for the foreseeable future, any training or retraining of new and existing employees is being conducted virtually. Constructive remote training should be a top priority for employers.

Although 61% of employees say that remote training is either somewhat or very effective, businesses can do more to ensure that that percentage is higher, especially with the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Val Sanders, training director at Empower Work , recommends employers "build training for all learning styles." Every employee learns differently, so catering to "auditory, visual, and kinesthetic learners," as Sanders categorizes them, can increase the usefulness of remote training and encourage employee engagement.

About the Survey

Clutch surveyed 1001 people in the U.S. about their experience with remote training.

Read the full report here:

https://clutch.co/consulting/resources/remote-training-tips-businesses

