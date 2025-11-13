Nearly Half of Warehouse Workers Receive Raises Because of Warehouse Automation

Exotec report reveals that warehouse employees working with robotics are more productive, happier and safer than those who don't

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exotec , a global warehouse robotics provider, today released a new report "Warehouse Workers Sentiment Report: Understanding the Impact of Automation on Retention and Satisfaction", that reveals a surprisingly strong embrace of robotics by warehouse workers who are seeing direct benefits to their careers and livelihoods. Nearly half of workers (49%) report earning pay increases thanks to automation, while two in five workers agree working with automation makes it more likely to get a raise or promotion.

Exotec's survey of more than 400 warehouse workers also found that seven in 10 warehouse workers are open to or interested in working alongside automation, while three times as many workers are attracted to working in a warehouse with automation than are put off by it (37% vs 13%). Nearly two-thirds (63%) of workers report higher job satisfaction working with automation compared to manual operations.

Additional reported benefits of working alongside automation include:

Unanimous productivity power: 98 percent of warehouse workers say automation makes them more productive.

98 percent of warehouse workers say automation makes them more productive. Job magnetism: Workers partnering with automation are more than three times as likely to stay at their job longer than leave early (36% vs 11%). Moreover, workers are nearly 3x more likely to apply to warehouses with automation than those without (37% vs 13%).

Workers partnering with automation are more than three times as likely to stay at their job longer than leave early (36% vs 11%). Moreover, workers are nearly 3x more likely to apply to warehouses with automation than those without (37% vs 13%). Safety supercharge: three in five automation workers report fewer workplace injuries--and a similar proportion (59%) report a decrease in physical strain on their body.

three in five automation workers report fewer workplace injuries--and a similar proportion (59%) report a decrease in physical strain on their body. Fun factor! Seven in 10 (69%) workers find automated-assisted tasks more enjoyable.

"The data is clear, workers believe that working alongside automation offers new potential for workers' long-term careers and immediate job satisfaction," said Romain Moulin, Exotec CEO. "Warehouse workers quickly learn from experience that automation makes their work lives better, delivering myriad of benefits ranging from more take-home pay, significantly improved safety, to substantial productivity boosts. The new supply chain challenge isn't convincing today's workers that robots are good for their career; it's getting a new generation of workers in the door in the first place to experience it themselves."

Key findings from Exotec's report include:

Exposure makes the worker grow fonder

Nearly half of warehouse workers (48%) are "Roboptimists" compared to less than a third (32%) identifying as "Roboreluctant," with the remaining 20% registering as "Roboneutrals." Converting Roboreluctants to Roboptimists comes down to two factors: exposure and training. Workers who initially were suspicious of warehouse robotics found that direct experience with robots largely allayed concerns, with four in five (80%) warehouse employees reporting they didn't oppose automated warehouses after they have experience with it. Most became comfortable with automation after initially being suspicious because they appreciated having help with difficult tasks (57%) and realized it made their job physically easier (51%), while a third (33%) changed their tune once they discovered that it didn't threaten job security.

The ultimate holiday gift: Warehouse robotics

Automation is seen as a powerful solution to seasonal staffing crunches. Seven in 10 (70%) of workers agree that warehouse automation makes them less stressed during these busy periods, while one-third (32%) report fewer coworkers quitting during peak seasons since automation was introduced.

"Like any new technology, we see a curve in workers' comfort and acceptance of warehouse automation and robotics," said Moulin. "The good news is that a little training goes a long way, with trained workers nearly twice as likely to be Robooptimists than not. That's proving particularly valuable when warehouse workers need help the most—over the holidays."

Exotec conducted this research using an online survey prepared by Method Research and distributed by Watermelon Research among n=400 adults (age 18+) in the United States who work on the floor of warehouses. The sample includes a spread of age groups and geographies represented. Data was collected from August 18 to September 1, 2025.

To read the full report, click here.

About Exotec:

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics company powering the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer elegant warehouse robotic systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. More than 50 industry-leading brands, including Gap Inc, Carrefour, Decathlon and UNIQLO, trust Exotec to improve their operations across 200+ sites worldwide. Learn more at Exotec.com .

