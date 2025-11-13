Nearly One in Four Adults in Asia-Pacific - Around 535m People - Use Digital Assets, Driven by Stablecoins and Remittances, New Consensus Report Finds

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The APAC Digital Asset Adoption 2025: Stablecoins, Tokenization & Integration report, which surveyed more than 4,000 adults, finds that nearly one in four adults (24.3%) across the region use digital assets - significantly greater than the 16.9% global average1. The region is home to nearly six in ten of the world's digital asset users, with awareness and optimism among the highest globally, according to the new report released from Consensus by CoinDesk ahead of the event's return to Hong Kong (February 10-12, 2026).

Regulatory clarity has accelerated this shift. Many APAC markets now operate a virtual-asset service provider (VASP) licensing regime, though national trajectories vary widely. Thailand leads at 42% adoption for the second consecutive year, followed by the UAE2 (31%), South Korea (30%) and the Philippines (31%), with the latter being powered by a robust remittance ecosystem and a mobile-first economy. Singapore (28%) and Hong Kong (27%) show high familiarity but slower growth in new entrants, signaling market consolidation.

Digital asset usage in APAC has moved from investment asset to embedded financial infrastructure, driven by remittances, mobile-first finance and stablecoin transactions. More than nine in ten adults in the region are aware of cryptocurrency, and over half intend to use it within the next year, twice the proportion who already do. The constraint on further adoption is not demand but accessibility: the degree to which digital assets are usable and integrated into trusted financial systems that people utilize in their everyday financial lives.

Almost one in five adults across the region now also use stablecoins, but there is however a divide: adoption in emerging markets (17.8%) is roughly three times that of developed economies (5.8%). Thailand leads stablecoin adoption at 30%, followed by the UAE (26%) and Hong Kong (18%). Japan sits at 2% - the lowest in the study.

Remittances are helping drive adoption. 29% of remittance users now utilize stablecoins, representing an estimated $72B in annualized flows3. Adoption is strongest in emerging markets where friction is greatest. 58% of remitters in India, 44% in Thailand, and 38% in the UAE use stablecoin rails to bypass high fees and settlement delays. Corridors such as Singapore to China, and Thailand to the Philippines, are among the most active globally.

Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus, commented: "APAC continues to shape the global digital economy, not only through innovation, but through its capacity to turn innovation into inclusion through tools they use in daily life. This year's report captures that spirit: a region leading with pragmatism and purpose, where access is driving progress. At Consensus Hong Kong, industry leaders will share exactly how this happens: specific innovations, real trends, and proven models that are expanding financial access. Our goal is to foster the dialogue and partnerships needed to advance an open, accessible and sustainable financial future—starting here in APAC."

You can find out more about the countries profiled in the report, as well as the themes and innovations driving their adoption, at Consensus Hong Kong 2026. These topics - as well as insights into factors that may support further adoption - will be explored by industry leaders, policymakers and financial institutions, at the most influential business event of the year.

The APAC Digital Asset Adoption 2025: Stablecoins, Tokenization & Integration report is available for download here .

1 Figures are calculated on the basis of internet-connected adults (18–64 years)

2 As with the 2024 report, the UAE was included as a comparator market given its advanced regulatory environment, high adoption rates, and relevance to cross-border crypto activity.

3 Artemis (2025) estimates more than $72 billion in annualized P2P and remittance-like stablecoin flows.

