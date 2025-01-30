Nearly One-Quarter of Financial Advisors Report Majority of Clients Now Own Digital Assets, DACFP Survey Shows

Q4 2024 Advisor Pulse Survey reveals significant increase in crypto ownership and recommendations

GREAT FALLS, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-four percent of financial advisors report that more than half their clients now own digital assets, marking a 25% increase from the previous quarter, according to the latest Advisor Pulse Survey conducted by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) and sponsored by Franklin Templeton Digital Assets.

The survey also reveals that 20% of advisors now recommend crypto to all their clients – nearly double the percentage reported in Q3 2024. Additionally, 65% of advisors have recommended crypto to 10% or more of their clients, with more than a third (35%) recommending it to at least half of their clients.

"These findings demonstrate a significant acceleration in crypto adoption among both advisors and their clients," said DACFP Founder Ric Edelman, CBDA. "The steady increase in allocation recommendations suggests growing advisor confidence in digital assets as a portfolio component."

Among advisors who recommend crypto, the most common allocation remains 2% of assets, recommended by almost a third of advisors (30%). Another 20% recommend a 5% allocation, while advisors recommending larger allocations of 10%-14% increased by 3% since Q3.

For advisors not yet recommending crypto, 46% plan to do so, with 33% indicating they will begin within six months. Of those planning to start, 90% intend to recommend allocations of 1% to 5%.

To support advisors in this rapidly evolving space, DACFP and Franklin Templeton have partnered to offer "Blockchain, Bitcoin, and Beyond," an educational course providing foundational knowledge for financial professionals looking to incorporate digital assets into their practice.

Methodology

The survey was conducted between October and December 2024, with 266 financial professionals participating. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of respondents are financial advisors affiliated with independent RIA firms. Nine in 10 (88%) have more than 10 years of industry experience, with 65% having two decades of experience. Most respondents (63%) primarily serve clients with assets ranging from $500,000 to $3.5 million, and 34% manage more than $100 million in assets.

For detailed survey findings, visit https://dacfp.com/whitepapers/.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM, is the first and largest certification program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled.

About Franklin Templeton Digital Assets

Franklin Templeton Digital Assets has been active in the digital asset ecosystem since 2018, building blockchain-based technology solutions, developing a range of investment strategies, and running node validators. Franklin Templeton Digital Assets' dedicated digital assets research team leverages fundamental "tokenomic" analysis, insights from an embedded data science team, and deep industry connections to help inform product development and investment decisions. For more information, please visit Franklin Templeton Digital Assets and follow the team on X. The responses and recommendations provided by survey respondents are not recommendations of Franklin Templeton.

Franklin Templeton Digital Assets is a part of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.58 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals