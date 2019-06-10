Nearly two-thirds of advertisers say brand safety tools are not fit for purpose

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Though almost all advertisers are using technology to prevent brand safety incidents, almost two thirds (61 percent) are seriously concerned that such tools are not fit for purpose, according to a new report from military-grade cybersecurity company CHEQ and media publisher Digiday.

The survey of 300 brands, agencies and publishers found that 85 percent of brands have used safety technology for more than a year, 11 percent have started using these solutions in the past year, and 3 percent plan to implement them in the next 12 months.

However, brands are concerned that such tools are failing to adequately deal with the problem of brand safety. The main concern, from 95 percent of brands expressing concern, is that the use of blacklists and whitelists is limiting the reach of their online campaigns. Highlighting their frustration, 92 percent of brand marketers would forgo the use of brand safety tools if they were not achieving adequate reach, while 99 percent want more customized tools to ensure safety, without sacrificing reach.

Publishers say brand safety is hurting monetization

In a similar picture, some 60 percent of publishers have offered technology or tools for more than a year, to ensure advertisers reach the right audience. In addition, 26 percent of publishers have introduced solutions in the last 12 months, and nine percent plan to in the next 12 months.

However, 84 percent of publishers believe first generation brand safety solutions are over-blocking safe content on their sites, and 42 percent are extremely concerned that this is damaging monetization. More broadly, 91 percent of publishers fear that crude overblocking, such as using keywords, poses a threat to the future of online content and news. Some 88 percent of publishers believe more customized technology tools would help them to better monetize more of their content.

CHEQ founder and CEO Guy Tytunovich said: "Advertisers are increasingly putting pressure on the industry, from platforms to publishers, to ensure ads are served in safe environments. That has been a catalyst for the creation of an entire catalogue of solutions, tools, and technologies. However, a staggering 61 percent of brands and 84 percent of publishers are seriously concerned that today's tools are insufficient to deal with the problem of brand safety. While everyone has a part to play, there is a major responsibility within the tech industry to step up to the plate by deploying major advances that have taken place in brand safety recognition and detection, particularly with AI, which can detect brand safe issues in real time and prevent ads being served. The use of a more sophisticated and customized approach can improve trust and provide reassurance that brand safety can be effectively managed."

About the report

CHEQ and Digiday partnered to research brand safety tools and their efficacy in not only combating unsafe ad environments, but the extent of the current technology's capabilities to avoid crippling ad reach and platform content. The report studied the after effect of implementing brand safety tools during campaigns and involved a survey of more than 300 Digiday audience members.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is a global cybersecurity company and a pioneer of Autonomous Brand Safety, protecting the digital ad spend for the world's leading brands. With offices in Tokyo, New York, and Tel Aviv, CHEQ is transforming ad verification by introducing military-grade AI to tackle brand safety, ad-fraud and viewability preemptively and in real-time. Backed by Battery Ventures, the company's mission is to help sustain the digital ecosystem by protecting advertisers from the risks of online advertising and helping them regain confidence in the space.

