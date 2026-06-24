Nearmap Analysis Reveals Climate Stress Is Quietly Reshaping Property Risk Across America

New research of 2.8 billion roof images finds heat, humidity, and extreme rainfall are shortening roof lifespans across the U.S., creating exposure that traditional catastrophe models may miss

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, a leading property intelligence provider, today released new research revealing that chronic climate stress is accelerating roof deterioration across the United States, creating a growing source of property risk that often goes undetected until losses occur.

The report, How climate stress is quietly reshaping America's roofs, is powered by Nearmap Roof Age, an AI-derived property intelligence dataset generated from more than 2.8 billion roof images captured across Nearmap historical aerial imagery archive. Analyzing roofs across nearly 2,100 U.S. counties, the research uncovers clear relationships between climate conditions and roof longevity, providing insurers with new insight into how risk is accumulating between major weather events.

The report's key findings include:

Counties experiencing the largest daily temperature swings have roofs that age approximately 23% faster than those in more stable climates.





Roofs in hot, high-humidity regions average just 8.5 years in age, compared with 11 years in cooler, drier areas.





The geographic footprint of the most extreme rainfall conditions in the United States expanded by approximately 750% between 1980 and 2024.





Average roof age varies dramatically across the country, ranging from 16.2 years in Nevada to 8.9 years in Louisiana – about 80% higher roof replacement frequency.

While catastrophic weather events remain a primary driver of insured losses, the findings suggest that persistent environmental conditions including heat, humidity, temperature fluctuations, and increasingly intense rainfall are quietly reducing roof lifespans and increasing replacement frequency across millions of properties.

"Climate risk doesn't only arrive with hurricanes, hailstorms, or wildfires," said David Tobias, Chief Product Officer at Nearmap. "Our analysis shows that everyday environmental conditions such as heat, humidity, rainfall intensity, and temperature fluctuations are gradually reducing the lifespan of roofing materials across large portions of the country. Those effects accumulate over time, creating exposure that may not be visible in traditional models. For insurers, understanding how climate stress is reshaping housing is becoming just as important as understanding the next major storm."

The research highlights how climate-driven deterioration can materially impact claims frequency, replacement cycles, and portfolio performance. In some Gulf Coast and southeastern counties, average roof ages are as low as five years, suggesting replacement cycles occur far more frequently than historical expectations would indicate.

The report also points to a broader shift in the geography of risk. Areas previously considered moderate-risk are increasingly experiencing climate conditions associated with accelerated roof wear, creating potential gaps between current exposure and assumptions embedded in historical pricing models.

The analysis of roof age demonstrates the importance of considering both regional weather patterns and property-level intelligence. Regional patterns add important context, helping insurers distinguish between a roof that is young because it is new or has been well-maintained, and one that is young because it has been impacted by weather and has a shorter remaining life. By providing both property-level intelligence and regional hazard data in the same platform, Nearmap enables underwriting, actuarial, and risk teams to assess climate-driven risk easily and precisely without relying solely on physical inspections, permits, or data that is siloed in different platforms.

The full report, How climate stress is quietly reshaping America's roofs is available for download here.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is a global property intelligence company redefining how organizations understand and act on the built environment. By owning the entire intelligence value chain—from high-recency geospatial capture powered by patented camera technology to accurate AI-derived analytics and guaranteed building materials data—Nearmap delivers a single, trusted source of truth for property decisions. Insurers, government agencies, and AECO organizations rely on Nearmap to transform property uncertainty into evidence, helping organizations move beyond fragmented data and manual processes with verified, frequently updated insight. These proprietary insights enable faster, more confident decisions across underwriting and claims, assessment and response, and planning and construction so teams can see truth, assess risk, and act with certainty. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the livable world.

For more information, visit www.nearmap.com.

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SOURCE Nearmap