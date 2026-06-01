Nearmap Expands Roof & Exterior Measurements as P&C Insurers Accelerate Claims Modernization

Faster guaranteed measurements, validated accuracy, and enterprise-scale coverage help insurers scale claims operations with connected property intelligence

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, the leading property intelligence provider, today announced new enhancements to its Roof & Exterior Measurements solution as insurers increasingly adopt connected property intelligence. With more than one million roof and exterior measurements processing annually and expanded roof measurement coverage now reaching 100% of insurable properties, Nearmap is helping carriers accelerate claim settlements, improve catastrophe scalability, reduce loss adjustment expense (LAE), and increase adjuster efficiency.

Building on the momentum of its Verisk integration, the latest enhancements strengthen the speed, scalability, and workflow connectivity of Roof & Exterior Measurements. With faster turnaround times, deeper integration, and validated measurement accuracy, insurers can access fast, defensible property intelligence that improves consistency across both daily and CAT claims handling.

Nearmap Roof & Exterior Measurements combines proprietary aerial imagery with 3D-enabled measurement technology to deliver fast, accurate, and defensible property intelligence directly within Verisk XactAnalysis® and Xactimate®, or through API integration. Measurement reports in PDF format include precise measurements, 3D property models, sketch diagrams, and historical aerial imagery, empowering adjusters to create estimates confidently.

As catastrophe activity and claim severity continue to rise, scalable claims infrastructure has become increasingly critical for carriers. Nearmap has demonstrated enterprise-scale processing capabilities, now delivering more than one million roof and exterior measurements annually across daily and CAT claims operations. The solution enables carriers to rapidly scale access to property intelligence while maintaining operational continuity and responsiveness to policyholders during surge events.

"Insurers are moving beyond isolated point solutions toward connected property intelligence that supports faster, more accurate claims decisions at enterprise scale," said David Tobias, Chief Product Officer at Nearmap. "Roof & Exterior Measurements plays an important role in that transformation by helping carriers reduce operational friction, improve adjuster efficiency, and accelerate settlement timelines using scalable, validated property intelligence. Our continued investment reflects a long-term commitment to helping insurers modernize claims operations with connected workflows built for both daily claims and CAT response."

Nearmap Roof & Exterior Measurements has also demonstrated validated accuracy through independent findings from Haag Engineering. In a third-party analysis of 39 roofs across the U.S., Haag compared physical tape measurements to Nearmap 3D-enabled measurement outputs and found Nearmap roof area calculations were 98.4% accurate, with a maximum variation of 2.2%, well within the industry-standard waste factor commonly applied by contractors. The findings reinforce the consistency, defensibility, and indemnity accuracy of measurement outputs used throughout the claims process.

In addition to improving measurement accuracy, Nearmap helps move carriers more quickly from inspection to settlement. Residential Roof Measurements can be delivered in as little as 50 minutes, with commercial Roof Measurements available in about 6 hours.

"Carriers are increasingly looking for scalable, technology-driven workflows that help adjusters move faster while maintaining accuracy and consistency," said Ray Tant, Executive Vice President of Property Claims Solutions at Hancock Claims Consultants. "Nearmap Roof & Exterior Measurements gives our clients fast, reliable property intelligence directly within existing claims workflows, helping streamline the path from inspection to estimate while improving operational efficiency and responsiveness during both daily claims and CAT events."

Roof & Exterior Measurements is part of the broader Nearmap property intelligence platform, which combines high-resolution aerial imagery including post-CAT captures, damage insights, property measurements, repairability analysis, and guaranteed material pricing intelligence into a connected claims workflow. Together, these capabilities help insurers reduce LAE, improve indemnity accuracy, and make faster, more defensible claims decisions.

Nearmap continues to invest in expanding the scalability, intelligence, and customer experience of its claims solutions to support the evolving operational needs of the P&C insurance industry. By connecting and owning property intelligence across the full claim lifecycle, Nearmap is helping carriers build more resilient, future-ready claims organizations.

To learn more about Nearmap Roof & Exterior Measurements, visit here.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is a global property intelligence company redefining how organizations understand and act on the built environment. By owning the entire intelligence value chain—from high-recency geospatial capture powered by patented camera technology to accurate AI-derived analytics and guaranteed building materials data—Nearmap delivers a single, trusted source of truth for property decisions. Insurers, government agencies, and AECO organizations rely on Nearmap to transform property uncertainty into evidence, helping organizations move beyond fragmented data and manual processes with verified, frequently updated insight. These proprietary insights enable faster, more confident decisions across underwriting and claims, assessment and response, and planning and construction so teams can see truth, assess risk, and act with certainty. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the livable world.

For more information, visit www.nearmap.com.

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SOURCE Nearmap