NearShoreNetworks deploys UROS Connect eSIM for global maritime communications

ATLANTA, USA., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UROS and NearshoreNetworks today announce a major global cellular connectivity service partnership focused on serving the Maritime industry. NearshoreNetworks has adopted the UROS Connect solution as the cellular connectivity platform basis for all of their global customers.

The UROS Connect solution was specifically tailored to meet Maritime data access needs using a unique eSIM technology. This new and proprietary networking technology allows a single SIM to deliver multi-carrier, affordable connections regardless of global location of a vessel. It also completely eliminates the need for complex hardware configurations and changes.

Nearshore is launching this scalable solution to fleets operating as service support vessels in energy markets, ferries, passenger liners, and pleasure craft.

"We are very excited to work with NearshoreNetworks as a first step to bringing innovative solutions to maritime"

, states

Jan Lattunen

, CCO UROS Group.

"It's a great use case to implement eSIM the way it is supposed to be used. Together, UROS and NearshoreNetworks are advancing digitization to an industry searching for modern ways of networking to meet vessel, crew and customers aboard expanding data access needs"

, he continues.

"We believe that by partnering with UROS, together we deliver what our Maritime community is in search of. We are providing single eSIM with super fast, affordable data from multiple carriers to vessels around the globe. The eSIM coupled with our remote network monitoring and management, enable vessel owners, operators and crews to leverage this connectivity just as if they were on shore. And we do it everywhere in the world seamlessly", says Bob Miltenberger, CEO of NearshoreNetworks, adding "The UROS eSIM is the perfect complement to our maritime satellite offerings as we serve our customers best interest by solving real world cost and deployment issues by bringing innovative, well vetted technology to them today.

