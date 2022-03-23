NearStar Fusion, Inc. Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Raising Capital for R&D of a New Fusion Energy Technology Tweet this

HGFF will utilize the NearStar team's expertise in advanced plasma research for the U.S. Department of Energy, NASA and the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E). "HGFF is an early-stage concept, but it has some unique advantages that could support rapid commercialization" said Founder, President and Chief Scientist, Dr. F. Douglas Witherspoon.

"We are excited to be in this space at a time when global politics and public sentiment are so focused on creating solutions to the world's energy needs" said CEO Randy Roy, "We are very hopeful that NearStar Fusion and our HGFF technology can play an important role in that solution."

About NearStar Fusion Inc.: NearStar Fusion is focused on developing a modular fusion power plant technology that can be mass produced at a cost that is competitive in today's global energy markets. To find out more about us, visit our website at www.nearstarfusion.com.

Chris Faranetta

NearStar Fusion, Inc.

(703)378-4882

[email protected]

SOURCE NearStar Fusion Inc.