Nearsure Announces It Has Expanded Its Service Offer as a One-Stop Partner for Forward-Thinking Brands

News provided by

Nearsure

11 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

Nearsure will further strengthen its presence as a go-to technological partner with a widened service offer to empower companies at any stage of their product lifecycle.

WILMINGTON, Del. , Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearsure, a leading provider of the most innovative tech solutions founded in 2017, announces a widened service offer, specially tailored for companies that need the most comprehensive technology services. With explosive growth over the last 6 years that reached an impressive 233% in 2023, a projected income of $40 million for 2023, and an industry leading NPS score of 80, the technology leader currently operates in more than 17 countries with a talent pool of 600 people.

On the service expansion, Giuliana Corbo, Nearsure's CEO, remarks, "Nearsure has steadily taken gigantic leaps in its continued growth, widening its service offer as much as its team and client volumes, to position itself today as a leading tech provider of all sorts of technological solutions for the most demanding companies. We take great pride in our mastery of over 160 technologies and platforms to uphold close and long-lasting client and team relationships of value".

Nearsure's new offering now goes beyond staff augmentation to provide all sorts of tech solutions to its clients, including:

    • Customer Relations and Customer Experience Management (CRM and CXM) solutions, leveraging the power of Adobe, Microsoft, and Salesforce platforms.
    • Product design, development, and growth
    • Team augmentation and support services
    • Digital R/Evolution: Digital transformations, data analytics, cloud migrations, mobile and web development, and more.

Featuring clients such as Park Mobile and Macmillan, Nearsure has collaborated with great companies in the market's most relevant industries, including real estate, health and wellness, entertainment and media, banking and finance, software development, eLearning, and telecommunications.

Standing out as part of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies list in the United States for a second consecutive year, Nearsure's executive team has also been updated constantly to better suit the company's increased growth over the years. As a key competitor in the Latin American technological sector, Nearsure particularly operates on 50% female leadership to seize great strength from its increasing team diversity. "As a company, we continue to focus on upholding a humanistic culture that secures our talent's well-being," added CEO Giuliana Corbo.

About Nearsure:

Nearsure is a tech provider that connects the most demanding businesses with highly skilled, tech-savvy professionals across various industries. The company provides cost-effective and agile solutions that surpass clients' expectations to meet their tech needs with cultural affinity in aligned time zones.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Renewed website: www.nearsure.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nearsure

Twitter: www.twitter.com/nearsure

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nearsure

SOURCE Nearsure

