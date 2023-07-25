Nearsure Inaugurates a New Office in São Paulo to Consolidate Latin American Presence

A new São Paulo office will further strengthen Nearsure's growth in Brazil with local tech talent, a headcount that's projected to grow by over 100% in the next year.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearsure, a leading provider of the most innovative tech talent solutions, has announced the opening of a brand-new office in São Paulo, Brazil. The new space serves as a strategic milestone for the outsourcing company as it continues to grow in Latin America, leveraging the savviest local tech talent.

Nearsure started its operations in Brazil in 2020 and experienced an exuberant and award-winning 150% annual growth. With a current headcount of over 90 developers in the land of samba alone, the company expects to double that number by 2024.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence in this country," said Giuliana Corbo, CEO at Nearsure. "We look to grow in regions with remarkable IT talent, and Brazil stands out in that sense. Highly trained IT professionals with a proficient level of English are just what we need to keep growing as the ideal tech partner for all our clients, and I'm thrilled to have more Brazilian talent join our already extensive network."

"Nearsure´s business is growing consistently with a mounting portfolio, and the driving force behind our continued success relies heavily on our incredible professionals," shared Bruno Carrabs, CFO at Nearsure. The CFO attended the new office's opening ceremony in São Paulo. Besides being the most populated city in the country, São Paulo is also one of the most renowned financial centers in Latin America.

"We thrive alongside diverse, innovative, and qualified talent whom we also help grow, and we're beyond excited to be collaborating in the tech industry as a bridge between highly esteemed US clients and the most talented Latin American IT professionals the region can offer," added Nearsure's Chief Financial Officer.

The newly inaugurated office is strategically located at the vibrant Vila Madalena Office Space in what's known as "the city that never stops", which houses one of the largest pools of world-class tech talent. The chosen office location is especially characterized as a hub with innovation-driven atmosphere.

Nearsure's new delivery center will host activities such as hackathons, networking events, workshops, and training sessions to promote knowledge exchange and cultivate a strong sense of community among tech enthusiasts in the local area.

"Although we take pride in being remote-first, we believe in the core importance of providing additional physical venues throughout the continent where our employees and our clients can work and interact face-to-face if they ever wish to do so," clarified Giuliana Corbo.

