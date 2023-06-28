Nearsure Is Listed as Part of Clutch 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for 2023

Having reached 106% in revenue growth with a 153% increase in number of clients, Nearsure is now listed as part of Clutch 100 Fastest-growing Companies for 2023.

WILMINGTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearsure, a leading provider of remote tech talent solutions, announced its recognition today as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies on Clutch, a leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. This achievement is the first for the nearshore services company, which has ranked in the top 1% of providers in the Top IT Staff Augmentation Companies category.

With submitted verified financial data, Nearsure's new award brings forward an impressive growth rate of 106% for the period of 2021 to 2022 for the company, ranking it in 60th place this year in Clutch's fastest-growing company list. The award comes after the nearshore outsourcing provider received an award for ranking Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest Growing Companies.

On this new achievement as part of Clutch 100, Nearsure's CEO, Giuliana Corbo, says: "I'm beyond proud of this new recognition for Nearsure. Being awarded as part of Clutch 100 Fastest-Growing company is another proof that our clients keep growing with us, and that more clients keep preferring Nearsure. Our team keeps working hard to ensure our company goals and those of our clients are met and exceeded while treasuring the collaborating culture that define us."

The distinguished award comes at an exciting time for Nearsure as the company has also just announced a new office location opening in the Dominican Republic as part of its expansive efforts in the Latin American region to service highly-demanding North American clients.

On this note, Clutch's CEO, Sonny Ganguly has said how excited they are "(…) to showcase the incredible growth and success of the fastest-growing companies on our platform." For her, "Service providers are instrumental in driving the global economy and significantly contribute to the advancement of their clients. Featuring these high-growth companies allows us to support Clutch users looking for services by connecting them with the right service providers to achieve their goals."

For more information about Nearsure and its services, please visit www.nearsure.com.

ABOUT NEARSURE

Nearsure is a leading provider of remote tech talent solutions, connecting North American businesses with exceptional professionals across Latin America. With a focus on building strong, long-term relationships, Nearsure offers access to a curated network of top-tier software engineers, data scientists, QA specialists, and more. By combining the benefits of remote work with personalized talent matching, Nearsure enables companies to thrive in a dynamic and rapidly evolving digital landscape.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

