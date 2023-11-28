Nearsure's CEO wins Big Award for Business' Woman of the Year

Nearsure earns a new milestone as its Chief Executive Officer, Giuliana Corbo, is named Woman of the Year in 2023's BIG Award for Business

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nearsure received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business as Giuliana Corbo, its Chief Executive Officer, has been named annual Woman of the Year. This esteemed program "has the longest track record of amplifying success in deserving companies" and rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries. Nearsure is furthermore proud to have been considered in one of their twelve unique award categories, ranking finalist in the Company of the Year group.

To shed light on this merit, and "In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Nearsure on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at BIG. "Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come."

Nearsure has been acting for over 6 years as a one-stop leading provider of the most innovative tech talent solutions. Housing offices in Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Colombia, the United States, and Brazil, the tech company continues to grow exponentially out of Latin America, continously putting the savviest local tech talent at the forefront of their operations.

"This is the first year Nearsure and I participate in these awards, and we couldn't be more surprised and thrilled to be bringing yet another accolade home for our list of recognitions. 2023 has truly been a remarkable year for Nearsure, and I'm profoundly proud and grateful of all the stellar work our amazing teams have been leading in so many aspects! At Nearsure, we stand by our promise to make a meaningful difference from and with technology for all our partners, talent, and stakeholders across numerous industries" said Nearsure's CEO, Giuliana Corbo.

Aside from this new BIG Award for Business, Nearsure has also been listed in this year's Inc.5000's fastest-growing list of private companies, the company received two Stevie® Awards, and recently added the Globees Awards for Business to its list of business recognitions.

About Nearsure

Nearsure is a remote-first tech talent provider that connects the most demanding businesses with highly skilled IT professionals across various industries. The company provides cost-effective and agile solutions that surpass clients' expectations to meet their tech needs with cultural affinity in aligned time zones.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

