Nearsure's CEO wins Big Award for Business' Woman of the Year

News provided by

Nearsure

28 Nov, 2023, 10:16 ET

Nearsure earns a new milestone as its Chief Executive Officer, Giuliana Corbo, is named Woman of the Year in 2023's BIG Award for Business

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nearsure received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business as Giuliana Corbo, its Chief Executive Officer, has been named annual Woman of the Year. This esteemed program "has the longest track record of amplifying success in deserving companies" and rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries. Nearsure is furthermore proud to have been considered in one of their twelve unique award categories, ranking finalist in the Company of the Year group.

To shed light on this merit, and "In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Nearsure on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at BIG. "Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come."

Nearsure has been acting for over 6 years as a one-stop leading provider of the most innovative tech talent solutions. Housing offices in Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Colombia, the United States, and Brazil, the tech company continues to grow exponentially out of Latin America, continously putting the savviest local tech talent at the forefront of their operations.

"This is the first year Nearsure and I participate in these awards, and we couldn't be more surprised and thrilled to be bringing yet another accolade home for our list of recognitions. 2023 has truly been a remarkable year for Nearsure, and I'm profoundly proud and grateful of all the stellar work our amazing teams have been leading in so many aspects! At Nearsure, we stand by our promise to make a meaningful difference from and with technology for all our partners, talent, and stakeholders across numerous industries" said Nearsure's CEO, Giuliana Corbo.

Aside from this new BIG Award for Business, Nearsure has also been listed in this year's Inc.5000's fastest-growing list of private companies, the company received two Stevie® Awards, and recently added the Globees Awards for Business to its list of business recognitions.

About Nearsure
Nearsure is a remote-first tech talent provider that connects the most demanding businesses with highly skilled IT professionals across various industries. The company provides cost-effective and agile solutions that surpass clients' expectations to meet their tech needs with cultural affinity in aligned time zones.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Website: www.nearsure.com 

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nearsure 

Twitter: www.twitter.com/nearsure

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nearsure

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE Nearsure

Also from this source

Nearsure Ranks No. 524 on Inc. 5000's 2023 Fastest Growing Private Companies List in the United States

Nearsure Ranks No. 524 on Inc. 5000's 2023 Fastest Growing Private Companies List in the United States

Inc. 5000 revealed a promising new 524 ranking for Nearsure today on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This...
Nearsure Inaugurates a New Office in São Paulo to Consolidate Latin American Presence

Nearsure Inaugurates a New Office in São Paulo to Consolidate Latin American Presence

Nearsure, a leading provider of the most innovative tech talent solutions, has announced the opening of a brand-new office in São Paulo, Brazil. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.