Nearthlab's Drones Earn Top Marks in Military Combat Evaluation

Leading drone technology provider showcases expertise in combat and swarm operations through Ministry of Defense-sponsored competition

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearthlab, a leading provider of autonomous drone solutions, has won the Robotics and Aerial Integration for Defense (RAID) Challenge in the tactical UAV category. Hosted by the Ministry of National Defense of Korea, the challenge evaluates the military potential of drone technology and provides a pathway for high-performing drones to be considered for military procurement. Nearthlab stood out for its expertise in combat and swarm operations.

The competition assessed drones in two areas: their ability to track and neutralize a fixed-wing target over a 1 km distance, and the effectiveness of swarm operations, in which a single operator managed at least five drones working together to identify and engage a target.

Nearthlab's KAiDEN, a high-speed kinetic interceptor drone, reached a top speed of 150 mph (250 km/h) as it closed in on a target equipped with obstacle avoidance technology. Guided by advanced autopilot algorithms, KAiDEN executed precise maneuvers to track the target even as it engaged in sudden evasive attempts. The demonstration highlighted KAiDEN's ability to carry out all necessary actions to neutralize the target with speed and precision. Meanwhile, Nearthlab's autonomous drone, AiDEN, excelled in swarm operations, seamlessly coordinating with other drones to locate targets and enable KAiDEN to deliver the final blow.

"Drones are rapidly becoming a cornerstone of modern warfare," said Jay Choi, co-founder and CEO of Nearthlab. "This competition was a great opportunity to showcase what our drones can do, and we're excited about the role technologies like AiDEN and KAiDEN could play in shaping the future of defense."

This year's RAID Challenge introduced the tactical UAV category for the first time, highlighting the growing importance of drones in military operations. Prize money for the category was also doubled, acknowledging the technical sophistication required in this rapidly evolving field.

