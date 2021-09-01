NearU Services acquires Byrum Heating and A/C, entering the Charlotte metro market and extending South Carolina presence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of Byrum Heating and A/C ("Byrum" or "Company"), a well-established home services provider with locations in Monroe & Marshville, North Carolina. A trusted market leader since 1996, Byrum will further bolster NearU's customer service capabilities and extend its portfolio of services across the Carolinas.

NearU's Founder and CEO, Ashish Achlerkar, said, "Byrum has been a proven leader in the Monroe, Marshville and greater Charlotte metro for over 25 years. The Company's focus each day to deliver the best home service in the region is a welcomed tradition to the NearU family and one that we will continue to grow in the future. Scott & Chandy have inspired a team of very talented associates at Byrum who serve their customers through top-notch tradesmanship and customer service. NearU is committed to taking the incredible legacy of Byrum to greater heights and we welcome its customers and employees to the rapidly growing NearU family."

"As a business driven by faith-based core values and servant leadership, our dedication to quality and integrity fuel every step of the service process and decisions we make in the business. We have thrived as a company over the past 25 years because of our incredibly talented and committed team of people. I am highly confident that the NearU team will take excellent care of our customers, invest in career opportunities for our employees and preserve the legacy of Byrum. The transition to NearU will allow us to continue servicing our customers the right way and provide our employees with the best opportunity to flourish. I could not be more excited for the future of this company," said Scott Byrum, the Founder of Byrum.

Under NearU's ownership, the Byrum team will continue to operate under the reputed local brand of Byrum Heating and A/C. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by Scott Byrum. NearU's operations, finance and marketing teams have a well-defined value creation plan for Byrum, its employees, and its customers.



NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the growing NearU family.



About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Byrum Heating and A/C:

Byrum is a leader in the heating and air conditioning services in Marshville, Monroe, Mint Hill, Matthews, and surrounding communities of the Charlotte metro and upstate of South Carolina. Established in 1996, Byrum has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home service needs. More information is available at www.Byrumhvac.com.

