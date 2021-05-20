NearU Services Acquires Leading Home Services Contractor, Energy Savers, Expanding Service Capabilities into Georgia and Alabama

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform in the Southeast, today announced the acquisition of Energy Savers ("Company"), a well-established home services provider in Columbus, Georgia. A trusted market leader since 1977, Energy Savers will extend NearU's customer service capabilities and portfolio of services to Georgia and Alabama, covering four states across the Southeast.

"Energy Savers has been a proven market leader in western Georgia and eastern Alabama for almost 45 years. The Company's focus on delivering the best home service in the region is very aligned with NearU's mission. Bill and his management team have built a great culture, taken great care of their team, and loyally served a large customer base. NearU is committed to further building upon this great foundation at Energy Savers. Our team is focused on delivering a lasting impact through empowering the Energy Savers team and leveraging our process-driven, technology-enabled execution approach," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"My father, H. Wayne Bell, founded Energy Savers in 1977 with a stated commitment to top-notch customer care. He set a standard for prompt, reliable heating and cooling repair, installation, and maintenance that we still strive to meet or exceed today. I am highly confident that the NearU team will take the legacy of Energy Savers to greater heights by taking excellent care of our customers and investing in career opportunities for our employees. I chose NearU as our preferred transition partner because of their vision, integrity, and approach, which was fair, unique, and exactly what the industry needs. We could not be more excited for the future of Energy Savers and our very talented team as they join the NearU family," said Bill Bell, Owner of Energy Savers.

Ruth King, a member of NearU's advisory board and nationally recognized HVAC expert, remarked, "I've known Bill for almost 25 years, and he and his team have built an outstanding business. I am very excited about Energy Savers joining the NearU family."

Under NearU's ownership, the Energy Savers team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by Mike Gunter, Ryan Noelte, Kenneth Davis, Jim Grundy, and Allison Kistler. "We couldn't be more excited for the career growth opportunities NearU brings to the Energy Savers team, while empowering us to build upon the great customer experience we provide to tens of thousands of valued customers," said Mike Gunter and Ryan Noelte. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel Energy Savers to new heights in service to its employees and its customers.

Energy Savers was advised by SF&P Advisors, Inc., a leading M&A advisor to home services contractors.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Energy Savers:

Since 1977, Energy Savers has been a leader in heating and air conditioning services in eastern Alabama and western Georgia. Holding true to their values of exceptional customer service, installation, and energy saving maintenance, Energy Savers has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.EnergySaversAir.com.

