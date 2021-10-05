NearU Services Announces Appointment of Veteran Industry Executive John Tisera as President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of veteran industry executive John Tisera as President. Tisera brings over three decades of management experience in the industrial distribution, services, and manufacturing sectors to NearU. Tisera's appointment is effective immediately and he will report directly to NearU's Founder and CEO Ashish Achlerkar. In his role, Tisera will oversee NearU's business operations, including execution of the Company's financial goals, asset integration plan, and various strategic initiatives focused on enhancing customer and employee experience.

"I have known John for a few years and have great confidence that he is very aligned with NearU's core values and culture of "Servant Leadership." John is a highly respected leader in the HVAC industry and has left a distinct positive stamp on various well known, large organizations in the space. John is very excited and aligned with our team on how transformative NearU's vision and mission is for the home services industry. Joining forces with a proven leader like John will continue the strong momentum at NearU and allow for enhanced leadership bandwidth to bring all aspects of NearU's people-centric, training and technology-enabled vision to life. I warmly welcome John to the NearU family. The NearU team is rooting for his tremendous success as we stay laser-focused on delivering top-notch experience to our very valued team members and customers," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"I look forward to working with Ashish whose authentic leadership style and vision for the home services industry is truly unique. Together, we will continue to build the NearU footprint at record speed through flawless execution of his vision and mission so we can positively change the narrative in the industry. I believe the most effective leaders strive to serve others and I will continue to embody this philosophy. I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team and for the opportunity to contribute to NearU's purpose-driven and people-centric culture," said John Tisera.

Most recently, Tisera was the President and CEO of Johnstone Supply, one of the largest HVAC/R wholesale distribution companies in the United States. At Johnstone, he was instrumental in building and executing a world class strategy focused on the best customer experience supported by strategies for people, technology, and supply chain.

Prior to joining Johnstone Supply, Tisera served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at BlueLinx Corp., a multi-billion-dollar distributor of building and industrial products. Before BlueLinx, Tisera was president of HD Supply Power Solutions, a multi-billion-dollar distributor of products and services to utility companies, electrical contractors, and industrial manufacturers. After leading the successful divestiture of HD Supply Power Solutions to Anixter Inc., Tisera served as president of Anixter Utility Power Solutions.

John and his wife Jules have two daughters, Georgie and Kelly Jo.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

