NearU Services Expands Customer Service Capabilities to Virginia with the Acquisition of Leading Home Services Contractor, Premium Home Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of Premium Home Services ("Premium" or the "Company"), a well-established home services provider located in Warrenton, VA. Premium will extend NearU's customer service capabilities and portfolio of services to Virginia, now covering seven states.

"Premium Home Services has become a proven leader in Warrenton, VA market and has far exceeded its growth expectations. The Company's focus on delivering the best home service in the region is very aligned with NearU's mission. Tom and his team have built a great culture, taken great care of their team, and loyally served a large customer base. NearU is committed to further building upon this great foundation at Premium. NearU will deliver lasting impact through empowering the Premium team and leveraging our process-driven, technology and training-enabled approach," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"I am highly confident that the NearU team will take excellent care of our customers, invest in training and career opportunities for our employees and continue building upon the legacy of Premium. The transition to NearU will allow us to continue servicing our customers the right way and provide our employees with the best opportunity to flourish. I am fully committed to the success of NearU and could not be more excited for the future of this company as part of the NearU family," said Tom Noland, Owner of Premium Home Services.

Under NearU's ownership, the Premium team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by Tom Noland. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel Premium to new heights in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Premium Home Services:

For over 20 years, Premium Home Services has provided the Greater Warrenton, Virginia area with premium plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. Focused on delivering the best in customer service, Premium has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.PremiumACService.com.

