NearU Services Names Experienced Marketing Executive Matt Cullen as Vice President of Marketing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform in the Southeast, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of marketing executive, Matt Cullen as Vice President of Marketing. Matt is charged with implementing NearU's marketing infrastructure across the company's rapidly expanding footprint to assist our branches in accelerating their growth.



"Matt is an outstanding addition to the NearU team, as he brings a deep blend of analytical, process, and marketing systems experience. As NearU continues its rapid growth, Matt's data-driven and people-centric leadership style as well as his strong background in building top performing marketing teams will accelerate NearU's growth. We could not be more thrilled to welcome Matt to the NearU executive team," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU Founder and CEO.



Matt Cullen added, "I am honored to join the NearU family to bring a higher level of service to the home services industry. NearU's mission of being people-centric, process-driven, and technology-driven align very well with my core beliefs and will be transformative to the home services market. I look forward to leading NearU's marketing operation and creating a scalable, analytical, and measurable path contributing to massive growth for the organization."



Prior to joining NearU, Matt spent nearly 15 years in the sports, hospitality, and events industry. Most recently, Matt held the Vice President of Marketing role with QuintEvents, a global leader in official hospitality and experiential packages for sporting and lifestyle events. Matt received his bachelor's degree in Marketing and Professional Golf Management from Florida State University and his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He and his wife Carlie have three children and reside in Davidson, North Carolina.



About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

