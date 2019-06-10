Neat and AP Intego Announce Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neat, a leader in expense management and bookkeeping automation solutions for small businesses is pleased to announce a partnership with AP Intego.

AP Intego removes the complexity of choosing and buying insurance for small businesses nationwide. AP Intego provides best-fit, best-price coverage options through technology that enables fast, easy purchasing, and on-demand, expert customer service. This creates confidence in coverage, allowing its customers to focus on running their business. From workers' comp to general liability to cyber insurance, AP Intego has a comprehensive selection of products to serve all small business insurance needs.

"We are very much in alignment with our mission for small businesses. We know how time-consuming it can be managing your business, and not spending time on growing your business," said Michael Crincoli, CEO of Neat. "We are delighted to partner with AP Intego and have the opportunity to offer another time-saving service to our customer base, designed to simplify the process of selecting insurance products to protect their business."

"As a company that relies on our partners to access the small business marketplace, Neat is an excellent match for AP Intego," said Steve Hauck, Co-Managing Director of AP Intego. "Not only do they live and breathe small business like we do, they are dedicated to offering a streamlined, technology-based service that builds confidence for small business owners. This creates excellent alignment with AP Intego's mission and furthers our ability to grow our joint customer base."

Visit both Neat (Booth #50) and AP Intego (Booth #83) at the upcoming Scaling New Heights show in Salt Lake City, UT; June 17-19, 2019. AP Intego is also a lead co-sponsor of the Scaling New Heights Conference Party, hosted by Neat on Monday night, June 17th at The Depot! Please come join us for this fun social event.

About Neat

Neat provides small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers a cloud-based expense and document management system, which streamlines the collection of important financial documents, automatically extracts key information, provides real-time insights, and eliminates time-consuming data-entry into accounting systems. Neat's patented ID2 technology intuitively classifies documents and populates key data fields, helping small businesses organize and categorize financial information that is critical to their business's needs. In order to manage the high, daily volume of expense transactions and financial documents, Neat gives small business owners the power to capture and access files from any device, taking productivity to the next level. By consolidating reporting and eliminating time-consuming tasks like data entry, Neat streamlines accounting and tax-related workflows, giving time back to small businesses so they can get to what matters most.

About AP Intego

AP Intego Insurance Group specializes in providing its nearly 300 partners a technology-enabled, turnkey insurance agency offering, and its small business customers with optimal coverage, superior customer service and flexible, streamlined billing. Currently, the company serves 50,000 customers representing more than $137 million in active premium with its full-line of small commercial, property and casualty insurance in all 50 states. For information, please visit us at www.APIntego.com .

Contact:

Jeff Price

267-270-4120

215975@email4pr.com

SOURCE Neat

Related Links

https://www.neat.com

