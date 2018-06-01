Neat Company Unveils New Accountant and Bookkeeper Partner Program

"When we designed our program, we wanted it to help our accountant and bookkeeper customers improve efficiency and grow their businesses by offering incentives and support," said Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, The Neat Company. "We offer aggressive revenue sharing and unique opportunities for our partners to gain access to Neat's customer base of over 2 million users—and we have designed this program to be fun, unique, and profitable for our partners."

The reconstituted program offers two distinct partner plans. The "Neat-Freak Pro Silver" program is a commission-based referral plan that is similar to Neat's past partner programs. The partner benefits of the Neat-Freak Pro Silver plan include:

Traditional referral business model with 10% commission on referrals

1-year free instance of Neat

Basic listing in Neat's "Find an Accountant" directory

Dedicated account management and priority support

Access to online resource center (training & sales materials)

Certification badge

The second program is the "Neat-Freak Pro Gold" program. This plan is a reseller-based program that includes many of the benefits of the Silver plan as well as these additional benefits:

Traditional wholesale billing model

Optional client referral model

Up to 40% margin on Neat software

Ability to sign up clients directly in app or through self-service portal

Free instance of Neat for life (while Neat Partner Program is in effect)

Dedicated Account Manager & Priority Accountant Support

Premium Listing in Neat.com's "Find an Accountant" directory

Feature in Neat newsletter (100,000+ distribution)

Entrance in Monthly/Annual sales contests

Access to online resource center (training & sales materials)

Invitation to annual partner recognition event in Philadelphia

Certification Badge

Neat-Freak partners will also be able to take advantage of ongoing, dedicated support for the duration of their participation in the Neat-Freak program. Regardless of whether a Neat-Freak partner has joined the program one day ago or one year ago, Neat-Freak partners will have ongoing direct access to a dedicated support team stationed at Neat headquarters in Philadelphia.

Neat-Freak partners can further benefit from Neat's new wholesale billing feature. Wholesale billing is an enhanced partner portal where accountants and bookkeepers can manage payments for their clients' Neat accounts through the Neat web application. It was developed to provide accountants and bookkeepers an easier way to manage billing for their clients.

"We developed the latest partner programs by speaking with hundreds of Neat customers and partners," said Stephanie Mozzillo, Director of Channel Marketing, The Neat Company. "The feedback and input we received from conversations we've had with our partners over the course of the last year has helped us develop a program specifically for Neat-using accountants and bookkeepers serving small business clients."

Since 2002, Neat has been working with and enabling accountants to manage clients' work more efficiently with its scanner and software solutions. In 2016, Neat exited the hardware business and has since focused exclusively on its SaaS software for small businesses and those who support small businesses. As part of its growth strategy, Neat is focusing significant resources on the development and expansion of its existing accounting and bookkeeping channel.

"Enhancement of our channel program is priority one for Neat right now," Kevin Miller said of the program. "We have a solution that is mutually beneficial to both accounting and bookkeeping firms and their clients. Furthermore, we see a trend of cloud adoption by both consumers and providers of accounting and bookkeeping services. Features such as collaboration, accounting integrations, and mobile expense capture are defined expectations of small businesses. Instead of implementing multiple SaaS applications, business users can choose to leverage Neat as an all-in-one solution for their small business needs."

Neat will be officially kicking off and promoting the new partner program at the upcoming Scaling New Heights show, June 18-20, in Atlanta GA. Accounting and bookkeeping firms may sign up for the program through the Neat website at www.neat.com/partner-signup. Once enrolled, partners can go through a series of training sessions and are assigned to a dedicated account manager.

About Neat®: The Neat Company provides small businesses and sole proprietors with cloud-based expense and document management system, which streamlines the collection and retention of important financial documents, automatically extracts key information, and provides real-time insights to automate time-consuming bookkeeping tasks. Neat's patented ID2 technology intuitively classifies documents and populates key data fields, helping small businesses organize and categorize financial information that is critical to their business's needs. In order to manage the high, daily volume of expense transactions and financial documents, Neat gives small business owners the power to capture and access files from any device, taking productivity to the next level. By consolidating reporting and eliminating time-consuming tasks like data entry, Neat streamlines accounting and tax-related workflows, giving time back to small businesses so they can get to what matters most.

