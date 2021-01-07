NEAT Elite Glass Now Available Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Crnek, Arsilica Inc. corporate spokeswoman and co-inventor of the NEAT glass, announced, "Elite is now released for distribution worldwide, produced by Rona Glassworks of the Slovak Republic, our manufacturing partner and a prestigious and innovative high quality glass producer since 1892. Since introduction, scientifically designed NEAT has enjoyed exceptional popularity among knowledgeable spirits lovers and major spirits competitions in USA and abroad. Elite is the result of critical constructive feedback from industry leaders, spirits judges and evaluators who suggested we improve ergonomics of the NEAT glass. To this end, we designed a foot to ensure competent handling and provide an extra layer of temperature control. Bowl shape is exactly the same as all NEAT glasses, engineered to eliminate nose-blindness and display aromas of all spirits for easy detection and identification. The visual appeal of the pot-still shaped NEAT glass is artistically enhanced by the foot, and a more substantial, heavier glass exudes elegance with a hefty hand-feel."

Contact George Manska, CSO to coordinate pre-customs and duty international distribution from outside the USA and learn program details and pricing.

NEAT is the Official Spirits Judging Glass of over 30 major US and international spirits competitions annually, over 125,000 spirits judged in NEAT, and over 33,000 medals awarded to spirits of exceptional quality. NEAT is also the preferred diagnostic glass for sensory evaluation professionals. We are Changing the Way the World Drinks. See www.theneatglass.com.

