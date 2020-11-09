NEAT Introduces the ELITE Spirits Glass

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine R. Crnek, Director of Public Relations, today announced the new ELITE product launch. "We've added a substantial pedestal base to the NEAT glass to ensure competent handling and improve temperature control. ELITE's substantial heft and comfort level enhances tactility and refines overall appearance to visually appealing perfection. ELITE embodies our proven functional bowl shape which delivers exactly the same high-performance analytics and discerning aroma detection diagnostics of all NEAT glasses. Manufactured of European crystalline in the Slovak Republic as is our Artisan glass, ELITE ships December 10, 2020. Pre-orders are now being taken, and all of our other well-established products will remain available. The MSRP and MAP of ELITE is $14.95."

Asked "Why ELITE?" Ms. Crnek said, "Since our 2012 introduction we received many requests for a stem or hand grip. We recommend holding the Artisan glass at the neck to avoid hand heat, but many international spirits drinkers insisted on more definitive control, so we answered the call. The results of the pilot program were stunning. Rather than pass on a superb design opportunity, we chose pedestal over stem for improved durability, lower cost, and striking, elegant appearance. The name "ELITE" sets us apart and above the majority of traditional yet functionless tulip glassware and our application of true science makes NEAT preferable to the many pretenders who invent and advertise 'marketing science' without substantiation. All our products promote gender equity by including more sensitive female noses through controlled dispersion of nose-numbing ethanol. The ELITE packaging theme captures the essence of our international, cosmopolitan popularity."

NEAT: The preferred standard for spirits evaluation and drinking enjoyment. Official Spirits Judging Glass of over 30 major international spirits competitions every year. Over 120,000 spirits officially judged in NEAT since 2012, over 30,000 medals awarded for exceptional spirits quality. Proven superior in independent sensory diagnostics studies, the scientific development of NEAT is truly changing the way the world drinks. Dealers and distributors inquire here.

