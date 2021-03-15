NEAT Method Debuts Home Collection at Bloomingdale's

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEAT Method, the leading home organizing company in North America and direct to consumer brand, announces the retail launch of their product collection exclusively at Bloomingdale's. NEAT Method's collection of home organizing products is available now on Bloomingdales.com and will be in select Bloomingdale's stores across the country this month.

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Bloomingdale's, one of the preeminent retail home destinations," said Ashley Murphy and Marissa Hagmeyer, Co-Founders of NEAT Method. "We've spent countless hours organizing thousands of homes over the last 10 years, and have infused that knowledge into a product offering designed to make it easy for anyone to create functional, beautiful spaces in their home. With Bloomingdale's at the forefront of curating memorable shopping experiences that hit every touchpoint of their customer's lives, we feel honored to be a part of their family and cannot wait to introduce a new audience to the NEAT life."

"Our Bloomingdale's customers are looking for home organizing products that are aesthetically beautiful, and NEAT Method delivers on that need," said Dan Leppo, Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager of Men's and Home, Bloomingdale's. "As a multi-category retailer, we're proud to offer a best-in-class home assortment and with our new NEAT Method partnership, our customers now have access to elevated organizing tools with incredible functionality."

NEAT Method's product collection features expertly designed solutions that combine functionality and beauty for the home. The collection includes a range of baskets, drawer dividers, canisters, labels and turntables, in a variety of colors and durable natural materials, from sustainable acacia wood to powder coated metals, that creates a cohesive aesthetic strong enough to hold up to everyday use.

To celebrate the launch, NEAT Method experts will lead an exclusive, kitchen organizing workshop for Bloomingdale's customers on March 16th. Taking place on Bloomingdale's On Screen, the retailer's virtual event series platform, the master class will highlight organizing tips to create a space that is both effective and sustainable. Click here to register.

About NEAT Method:

NEAT Method was founded in 2010 in San Francisco to bring a fresh new face to the organizing industry. Acquired by Whitmor in 2017, NEAT focuses on creating effective and sustainable systems that transform a space from chaotic to composed. Their offering includes a signature lifestyle service uniquely personalized and designed to create luxurious, smartly appointed living spaces, via 75 franchise locations throughout North America, as well as a newly launched retail collection of essential home organizing products. As NEAT continues to grow, the core value of the company will remain – helping others live NEAT.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 33 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with locations in Dubai and Kuwait. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

