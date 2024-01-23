Neatleaf Secures $4m in Funding Led by AgFunder to Fulfill the Demand for AI-Driven Cultivation Technology

News provided by

Neatleaf

23 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neatleaf™, a first-of-its-kind cultivation management platform that uses data, AI, and robotics to help the cultivation industry manage their crops and improve their yields, has secured $4 million led by AgFunder, one of the world's most active foodtech and agtech investors.

Continue Reading
Neatleaf Spyder flying over a cultivation facility monitoring plant health
Neatleaf Spyder flying over a cultivation facility monitoring plant health

The company's flagship product, the Neatleaf Spyder, is a fully autonomous robotic platform that scans indoor cultivation crops generating millions of data points on plant health and growth metrics. This data is analyzed and turned into actionable insights for the cultivation team to assess, monitor, and remedy. "We believe that data is one of the most crucial tools a farmer can have today," said Neatleaf Founder and CEO Elmar Mair. "Our AI-driven technology will save growers time and money but more importantly, allows them to grow healthier, more profitable crops through daily management and forecasting tools. This funding will allow us to increase production and deliver the benefits of automation and AI to more growers."

Neatleaf technology has been developed over the last several years to detect plant issues even before the human eye can detect them. The Spyder looks at every plant multiple times and can "go back in time" to show when a problem began. Data analytics can compare growth conditions across multiple growth cycles as well as across facilities which is crucial for crop steering and planning. With remote monitoring, growers can save travel costs and optimize an often overworked staff.

"Future yield increases in agriculture will start with better data capture at a plant-by-plant level," said Tom Shields, a Partner at AgFunder who is joining the Neatleaf Board of Directors. "Neatleaf has an innovative solution for data capture, and more importantly, has proven they can help growers use that data to meaningfully increase yields."

Neatleaf
Founded in 2020, Neatleaf's mission is to enable cultivators to grow their crops in the most efficient and sustainable way. With offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Munich, Germany, it brings together a multidisciplinary and diverse group of world-class professionals from some of the world's leading technology companies and research institutions. Neatleaf is committed to connecting people with plants and data, and creating a positive impact for our planet.

AgFunder
AgFunder is one of the world's most active foodtech and agtech VCs. We're rethinking venture capital for the 21st century. Born in Silicon Valley in 2013, we use technology, media and our global network to invest in and support transformational founders and technologies. With the world's only truly global agrifoodtech investment portfolio, we've invested in more than 60 companies across six continents. Our news site AFN publishes daily, original news from the frontlines of food+ag+climate, globally.

Press contact:
Beth Graham
KMA Cannabis
371757@email4pr.com
(904) 214-6769

SOURCE Neatleaf

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.