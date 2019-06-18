Neato Appoints Bruce McAllister as CFO and Avril Murphy to General Manager of EMEA

Bruce McAllister, Neato's Chief Financial Officer, brings over 20 years of senior finance and management experience in multiple high growth industries, including Wearable Technology, Software Services, Product Distribution and Consumer Electronics. He has been a CFO and COO with extensive experience in managing domestic and international operations, building and managing all administrative functions along with providing leadership for high growth companies. Previously, Mr. McAllister held leadership positions at Zepp International (acquired by Huami), Evergreen Data Systems, Parts Distribution Services (acquired by GPC) and Sensiba San Filippo, LLP as a CPA and consultant. McAllister has been acting Interim Chief Financial Officer at Neato since March 2019.

Avril Murphy joined Neato in January 2011, starting the EMEA business from scratch as VP of Sales and Marketing EMEA. Initial focus for her role was on building the sales organization and ensuring broad availability in the core retailers across EMEA (the current footprint spans across the Nordics, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Benelux, Baltics, Eastern Europe) and developing an operations infrastructure to support the growing business, from third party logistics, customer care, to reverse logistics and repair. This was alongside building a marketing team and network of agencies to support brand awareness, demand generation, and sales conversion, channel education, POS, and CRM. Neato's European business has been going from strength to strength, with Neato cementing itself as a challenger brand in most European countries. As a natural evolution, Murphy now takes on the role of General Manager of EMEA. Prior to joining Neato, Avril led sales, marketing and product roles at Microsoft, Palm & Logitech.

Neato CEO Matt Petersen comments on the appointments, "I'm thrilled to announce the appointment and promotion of these key members of the Neato executive team who will help lead the company into its next chapter. Bruce brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the role of CFO and I am delighted to have him join the team in a permanent capacity. Avril has truly transformed our business in EMEA and deserves a wealth of credit for her accomplishments. I'm honored to see her take on the role as General Manager and to continue to drive the company forward to greater success."

Petersen adds, "The company has been transitioning through an exciting period of growth following the launch of our two new robot vacuums, which offer our greatest personalized clean to date, and the addition of Zone Cleaning for the Botvac D7™ Connected at IFA 2018. We continue our commitment to innovation, solve consumer pain points and push boundaries to offer a product which truly makes an impact to our customers' everyday lives."

About Neato

Neato Robotics designs intelligent robots for the home to improve people's lives and solve real problems. Neato is committed to improving and adding features, ensuring that robots evolve and adapt with the consumer, creating a truly personalised cleaning experience. Neato drives innovation with intelligent laser navigation, mapping, smart home connectivity, and superior cleaning technologies. Neato was awarded the 'Best Smart Home & Appliances' for its Botvac D7 Connected at IFA 2017 in Berlin. For more information, visit: www.neatorobotics.com.

